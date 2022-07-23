Top 4 scariest seeds for Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update brought some of the scariest features to the game: Deep Dark Biome and The Warden Mob. These features were introduced back in 2020, but were finally released in The Wild Update. So now is a good time to look at some of the scariest seeds that players can explore.

Seeds are certain special characters that generate a particular type of world in the game. They can contain alphabets or numbers, and will generate a specific world and spawn point. Players can input them while creating a world. Once the seed is set, it cannot be changed in any way. Here are some daunting seeds that work with the latest update.

Explore 4 haunting seeds in Minecraft 1.19 update

4) 478868574082066804 - Herobrine Seed

The seed where Herobrine was first rumored to be seen (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Only veteran players and Minecraft enthusiasts will know who Herobrine was, since it has been a long time since the ghost was trending in the community. When users play in a normal single-player survival world, they will obviously be all alone with only A.I. mobs that look different from them. However, Herobrine is a haunting mythical character rumored to be in single-player worlds.

Even though Herobrine was only a myth, it instilled fear in many players' hearts. This seed is of the exact world where this mythical character was first rumored to be seen. The world will look normal and there will be no haunting mythical character in it, though there will be an extra fear factor just because Herobrine was first discovered in this world.

3) 769587531 - Abandoned Zombie Village

Abandoned Zombie Villager near spawn (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players usually go to a village to trade for items from professional villagers and loot their village for resources. However, when players spawn this seed, they will not be welcomed by loving arms; rather, they will be chased by zombie villagers. Gamers will spawn near a rare abandoned zombie village that will have loads of cobwebs in the huts, with zombie villagers swarming the area.

Even though experienced players will have no problem dealing with them, this can be a daunting experience for new players who might not know what to do.

2) 95858512095 - High Cliff island with Ocean Monument

Extremely tall cliff of an island with ocean monument right next to it (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Even though this seed will spawn players near loads of trees to start off their journey, they will soon notice that it is an island with high cliffs and lavafalls. Even when players craft a boat and jump into a massive ocean, they will soon encounter an ocean monument that will have guardian mobs attacking them. This can be quite a dangerous spawn, especially for new players.

1) 11034759160 - Deep Dark and Ancient City

Ancient City right underneath spawn (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players tend to make basic tools and start exploring the caves near the spawn. However, if they play on this seed, they will stumble into the scariest biome added with the update. Right below the spawn, there is a massive Deep Dark Biome and a full Ancient City. Finding precious ore blocks can be extremely dangerous for new players, and the Warden can spawn if they make too much noise.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

