Top 5 amazing features and facts about Minecraft 1.19 update

Since the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, millions of players have jumped into the game's vast sandbox world to explore the exciting new features it has to offer.

With the addition of mangrove swamps and deep dark biomes, players can head out for a new adventure where they can either play around with frogs or get spooked by the Warden.

Apart from these major additions, the update also has a couple of lesser-known features that players must definitely try.

Sound-activated redstone contraptions and 4 other great facts about Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Players can drastically reduce Darkness effect

Darkness pulsing effect settings (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

Sculk shrieker blocks and the Warden can apply the Darkness effect onto players. This status effect darkens the player's vision to the point where they won't be able to see anything. It will lower the overall brightness of the world in periodic pulses.

Luckily, there is a trick to reducing the effects of this effect. If players go to the accessibility settings of the game, they will find a new setting called the Darkness Pulsing Effect.

By completely turning this setting off, players will somewhat be able to see their surroundings even if they are under the effect.

2) Sculk sensors can create sound-activated redstone contraptions

Sculk sensors emit a redstone signal when triggered (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

By now, Minecraft players know that the new sculk sensors can detect any kind of sound vibration and trigger sculk shriekers in the deep dark biome.

However, if these blocks are studied closely, small redstone particles will be seen when they are activated. This confirms that these blocks give out strong redstone signals when they are activated.

This is a revolutionary mechanic that is useful in creating a plethora of new redstone contraptions that are activated by sound. Players can simply place a sculk sensor adjacent to a redstone component block to activate it with sound.

3) Players can use '/place' command to generate any structure anywhere

End city in Badlands (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

Before the Minecraft 1.19 update, generating naturally present structures through commands or blocks was quite hard.

Fortunately, players can now use the new '/place' command to essentially generate any type of structure or non-mob entity anywhere they want.

With one line of command, players can place an entire end city in the Overworld. Players can also choose from different parts of the structure and generate them anywhere.

4) Secret redstone room in Ancient City

Redstone circuits underneath Ancient Cities (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

Many players will be exploring the spooky Ancient City structure and loot chests from it. However, there is a fascinating area underneath the main city center that has several rooms with various redstone contraptions.

Mojang deliberately adds these kinds of hidden areas to the game and lets players speculate on their purpose.

When players go near the city center, they will need to find a block from which the redstone circuits are activated. A secret entrance will then open. Here, players will be able to see how someone before them tested redstone.

5) Leaves can be waterlogged

Mangrove leaves waterlogged and used as fence (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

This is a fairly small feature in the 1.19 update, but it can change how players use leaves for decoration in Minecraft.

Waterlogging has been a feature in the game for quite some time now, but players can now waterlog leaf blocks.

Leaf blocks are already used in decorative ways. Players can now store water inside them to give them a unique look. Players can even use new mangrove root blocks and waterlog them for decoration.

