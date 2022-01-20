Top 5 best features of Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons is a game with many good features. The levels are high quality, the weapons and armor are unique and the Easter eggs are clever. There's plenty for everyone to enjoy, even those who don't have much experience with Minecraft.

From cool weapons to fun secret levels, here are the five best features of Mojang's hit dungeon crawler.

The best features in Mojang's Minecraft Dungeons

5) Weapon pool

Minecraft has very few weapons, but that's something Minecraft Dungeons can't relate to. The dungeon crawler has several well-done weapons that players love. It's also a very diverse weapon pool, which is a positive.

There are unique weapons that provide a variation on others, and each of them has good qualities that make it desirable at one point or another.

From the Soul Knife to the Heavy Crossbow, there is a wide range of weapons for players to try out. It would take them a long time to experience each weapon the game has to offer.

4) Armor pool

In the same sense, Minecraft Dungeons offers players a lot more protective options than Minecraft. Instead of simply making a set of four items out of iron or diamond, players can use different types of armor that will do different things.

Sketchy Fox 🦊 (comms open) @Sketchy_Fox Of-freaking-course the day i start playing Minecraft Dungeons I get the fox armor Of-freaking-course the day i start playing Minecraft Dungeons I get the fox armor 😂 https://t.co/rtv1FkTLn4

The game has armor sets that boost speed, defense, attack and more. They also come with enchantments that give players a much-needed advantage over enemy mobs.

3) Faster gameplay

Sometimes accomplishing tasks in Minecraft is a long and tedious endeavor. In Dungeons, the gameplay is much quicker. Levels go by faster. It helps that it has levels, whereas the original game does not.

Cacti Canyon (Image via Mojang)

All in all, it's a much quicker experience that rewards players with instant gratification.

2) Pets

Taming mobs is something that Minecraft players loved to do, so Mojang incorporated it here, too. The pet roster in Dungeons is much more extensive, which is one of the game's best features.

Summoning an iron golem (Image via Mojang)

Llamas

Wolves

Iron Golems

Bats

Snow Foxes

Bees

Sheep

All of these can be added to a player's side to aid them in battle.

1) Secret levels

There are several hidden areas and levels within Minecraft Dungeons. One of the most popular is the hidden cow level. This one requires players to collect several runes from different levels.

Runes unlock a secret level (Image via Mojang)

As the game is not terribly long, it helps to have things to do even after the game has been beaten.

