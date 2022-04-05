Top 5 coolest house designs in Minecraft (2022)

When a new player delves into Minecraft, one of the first things that come to mind is the need for shelter before the sun sets. Every new player wants to avoid getting swarmed by hostile mobs on the first night.

While a player’s first house mostly consists of cobblestone, dirt, or wooden planks, gaining experience allows them to improve their building skills over time. This leads to the construction of some uniquely designed houses.

Reddit is one of the most active and popular social media platforms where members of the Minecraft community come together to discuss various aspects of the game like building, seeds, screenshots, updates, versions, mods, shaders, and more.

The following five builds are from a popular subreddit called r/Minecraftbuilds and depict some cool-looking house builds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Some of the best Minecraft house builds of 2022 (so far)

5) House made with new blocks

This small and wild-looking Minecraft mansion uses many blocks that are not even in the final release of the game right now. While the base of the house is built using oak planks, the rest is built using mangrove planks, mangrove wood, and mangrove logs.

Azalea leaves can be seen as a decorative component, and mud blocks have been used to make the inner walls. A tower can be seen ascending from the middle, built using wooden planks, stripped wooden logs, and trapdoors.

4) Group of houses

This small Minecraft settlement contains more than 10 buildings within it, each having a unique shape and size. The primary blocks used in all of these builds are birch planks, stripped birch logs, red nether bricks, glowstone, cobblestone, variations of the wooden plank, and more.

Some buildings in the compound are shaped like towers, while others are in the shape of a small cottage.

3) Reinforced survival house

This simple Minecraft survival house is among the cleanest and most aesthetic builds out there. The symmetry is noticeable instantly, with each and every aspect of the build oozing minimalism, from the clearing in which the house is built to the garden, walls, and the small tower on the building’s side.

The living quarters are inside a cottage-like structure that is connected to a tower made using stone bricks and blackstone. Fences can be seen around the compound, and most of the structure is made from oak logs, planks, and wood.

2) Fantasy house

This house incorporates one of the newest ores in the game, the copper ore block. While its size is small, the building showcases a ton of different blocks, each of which contributes to a different layer of the house. The base of the build is made with blackstone, while the main walls are made using stripped oak wood.

Oak planks can be seen here and there, contributing to the cabin-like feel of the build. Finally, the roof is primarily made using oxidized copper blocks and oxidized cut copper blocks, with Blackstone and deepslate making up the border.

A small flag can be seen at the very top, made using a wooden fence and two oxidized cut copper blocks.

1) Vibrant house complex

This large build has an abstract design. A plethora of blocks have been used to construct this, making the build quite vibrant and colorful. The primary building, as seen in the middle, is made up of different variants of glazed terracotta and what looks to be the upcoming froglight blocks.

An adjacent structure can be seen, which is made using red sandstone, orange wool, orange concrete, and other red/orange blocks. The base of the main building is made using cyan wool, concrete powder, stripped warped logs, warped planks, and prismarine.

As with every section of the build, even the exterior is color-coded, as a pink-colored structure can be seen on the left, made up of pink blocks like wool, concrete, slime, and more. Lanterns, glowstone, soul lanterns, jack o’lanterns, and banners can be seen as different forms of decoration.

