Top 5 cute texture packs for Minecraft

In Minecraft, texture packs are pieces of eye candy. They change certain visual aspects of the game for the better and are highly customizable. Texture packs come in many different varieties and themes, and each one improves some or most textures in the game.

There is no shortage of cute and wholesome texture packs in Minecraft. These packs make the game a little bit less terrifying. While some introduce new textures and expressions for mobs, other change textures for beds and carpets.

Five texture packs that make Minecraft look incredibly cute

5) Joachyy’s Wholesome Texture Pack

The wholesome texture pack plunges a player’s Minecraft world into a soothing purple hue. The atmosphere is bathed in a dark purple and blue flood and recreates light sources to emit soft and relaxing colours. Underwater exploration becomes more soothing than scary, and exploring the vast terrains of Minecraft feels like a hike in the woods.

4) Better Vanilla Babies & Pixel Perfect Mobs

This texture pack improves the textures of every baby mob in the game. Baby pigs, cows and sheep look much cuter, looking more like babies than miniature versions of the adult mobs. Even hostile mobs like baby zombies look cuter with this texture pack.

3) Pastel Craft

Pastel craft is a cute little texture pack that makes the Minecraft world look like it has been drawn using oil pastels or crayons, which younger players or parents will be interested in. It makes playing Minecraft feel like walking inside a kid’s drawing. The pack aims to emulate a clean and stunning look while keeping in the vanilla aspect of Minecraft.

2) Nature X

This texture pack floods the Minecraft world with shrubbery and bushes. The types of flora textures available make the game extremely relaxing and serene. Apples can be seen growing on trees, and pink flowers can be seen strewn on the ground. This pack also introduces pink cherry blossom trees to the game, taking the player through a walk in the park on a beautiful day.

1) Kawaii World

Kawaii. Which means “cute” in Japanese, is the name of this texture pack. It is inspired by Japanese “kawaii” pop culture, and includes references to Hello Kitty, Rilakkuma, Pokemon and other anime. It engulfs the world of Minecraft in a sea of pink and different vibrant colors. Blocks like wood and cobblestone are purely pink. Every tool and weapon has had its texture changed, with shades of pink, yellow, and purple mixed. Many blocks have cute faces on them, and beds have anime art inscribed on them. Overall, one of the cutest texture packs on this list.

Minecraft’s community has been hard at work designing some cute texture packs. These can brighten up a player’s day, and are highly recommended.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

