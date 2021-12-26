Top 5 enchantments to have in Minecraft 1.18 survival initially

Minecraft has been around for a decade now and with the 1.18 update, it has only boosted player counts to new heights. With the new Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, a lot has changed regarding the introduction of new biomes and terrain structures encouraging players to explore them.

The enchanting mechanics of Minecraft allow players to give special abilities to their armor, tools and weapons increasing or inculcating new skills to them. Using these enchantments one can enhance their experience in the game.

Five crucial early game enchantments in Minecraft 1.18

1. Feather Falling

Feather Falling enchantment can be applies only on boots (Image via Minecraft)

Everyone who has played Minecraft before has had at least one death owing to falling from a high place and with the new update that only gets worse. Feather Falling enchantment can be placed on boots resulting in a decreased amount of damage taken by a player, giving them some comfort while strolling or mining in high places.

2. Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment can be placed on all armors and tools and increases the durability of the item (Image via Minecraft)

When starting a new world one of the main objectives is to get as many ores as possible and get your hands on the alluring diamonds. By adding Unbreaking enchantment to the pickaxe, you can mine for a longer period without worrying about their tools breaking.

The best height to find diamond ores is Y -59 and to uncover them deepslate blocks have to be mined, which consumes greater durability points than stone blocks.

3. Protection

Protection enchantment on the armor decreases the damage taken by the player when attacked (Image via Minecraft)

The enormous new caves introduced in the update come with their fair share of challenges. These huge caves are a hotspot for hostile mobs hence exploring them in survival can be very challenging.

By adding protection enchantment to the armor, traversing becomes easier as there is a decrease in the amount of damage taken. Protection not only cushions the player from the mobs but also provides extensive protection against any other type of damage.

4. Sharpness

Sharpness increases the damage amount (Image via Minecraft)

While protection is a defensive enchantment, Sharpness can be equipped on either a sword or an axe to fight off mobs. This enchantment increases the amount of damage dealt with the weapon, with each level of Sharpness damage increasing by 1.25 (Bedrock) and 0.5 (Java).

5. Fortune

Fortune pickaxe is great when mining initially as it increases the drop rate of the ores (Image via Minecraft)

When acquiring ores, players have always wished to get more than just one item drop per block, this holds true even in Minecraft 1.18. Fortune enchantment is the solution to that need. This enchantment increases the amount of items dropped from one block.

A Fortune III pickaxe when used to mine diamonds can drop as much as four diamonds from just one ore. This enchantment is one of the most useful enchantments when it comes to mining, especially in the initial period of the game when resources are scarce.

Note: This article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi