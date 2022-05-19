Top 5 facts you likely didn't know about Minecraft streamer Skeppy

Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed is a streamer and internet persona specializing in playing Minecraft. He has been creating different gaming content since he started his channel on January 15, 2015. He also has been a relatively significant member of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP).

He is best known for being a boisterous, entertaining personality on the internet. He focuses his content around trolling and pranking his friends. He also creates challenges for numerous contestants on the server.

His content has evolved throughout the years, but his focus has always been on Minecraft. Even before his main channel, he created content and videos around Minecraft. He's most notably seen collaborating with a fellow content creator and long-time friend, Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch.

Trivia about Skeppy

5) He drives an Audi Sport D8

In his video, "GOOGLING MYSELF..." Skeppy scrolls around a fact page about him, reading out certain lines and confirming whether or not they're true.

He got to the section mentioning his previous running gag about starting a charity fund for his Lamborghini. He laughs and rebuttals the facts, stating:

"Yeah I would never do that. I currently drive an Audi if you're wondering!"

His change of heart from Lamborghini to an Audi came about when he was test driving the Lamborghini. Although it was his dream car, he couldn't imagine driving it around every day - so he opted for the Audi Sport D8.

4) He used to live in Dubai

Skeppy has lived in many places, including Los Angeles, New York, and Texas. Many of his new fans are unaware that when his channel was created back in 2015, he was living in Dubai.

While talking about the origins of his presence online in the video "My Story On How I Got "BIG" on YouTube..." he confirmed this, saying:

"I started YouTube around... 2015. A lot of people didn't know this, but I lived in Dubai at the time!"

3) He has met Sapnap

Nick "Sapnap" has made his rounds through having in-person meet-ups with a bunch of content creators, many of whom have been on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"). Some of these creators have included George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Alex "Quackity," Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Bill "Billzo" Hope, and Karl Jacobs.

Skeppy was no exception to this, and even though their meet-up was impromptu and hastily put together, it made fans' hearts soar. Despite the two streamers not interacting much before their meet-up, Skeppy drove to Houston, surprised Sapnap with a limo, and fondly talked about the meet-up in the vlog he made about it, titled: "I Drove 314 Miles To Meet This YouTuber..."

2) He met BadBoyHalo through an interview

Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch has been a consistent presence on his channel since its creation in January 2015. He's been in videos as old as the "Minecraft, But" series.

Skeppy's humor often clashes with Bad's adamant family-friendly nature, but their dynamic and friendship have been a trademark to both of their growing channels for years.

He met Bad when he interviewed him to be a staff member on his "MunchyMC." Surprisingly, he was only accepted because he'd played on the server before and watched some of Bad's videos.

1) He is of Pakistani heritage

Skeppy's last name, "Ahmed," confirms that he is of Pakistani heritage. Although there was debate and speculation that argued whether or not he was of Arabic descent, this has since been disproven by the spelling of his last name.

If he were of Arabic heritage, " Ahmad " would be spelled "Ahmad" instead of "Ahmed."

Edited by Srijan Sen