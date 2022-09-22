Top 5 fastest ways to get XP in Minecraft in 2022

In Minecraft, players will receive XP points for doing several activities. Whether killing mobs or trading with villagers, all these activities give off XP orbs players can pick up. Once players have enough XP points, they can use them to enchant tools, weapons, and gears.

Over the years, players have learned which activity gives off the most XP and created farms specifically to obtain XP points. Hence, if players want to gain loads of XP in Minecraft, they must use one of these methods.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 fastest ways to gain XP in Minecraft, ranked (2022)

5) Trade with villagers

Players can get ample XP by trading with villagers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Trading with villagers is one of the best activities since players get various important items from them. This activity also gives players XP points as they complete each trade.

Though players don't get heaps of XP orbs, if they have loads of useless items and trade them with a villager for emeralds, they can keep trading and gain quite a lot.

4) Mining Quartz

Quartz blocks drop XP points when mined in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mining quartz blocks in the Nether can also be a great source of free XP points for players new to the game. When players enter the hellish realm for the first time, they will most likely mine new blocks to obtain them. In the process, they will also mine netherrack quartz ore blocks.

Though these blocks will not give loads of XP points, new players in the lower XP levels will benefit significantly. However, they must be careful while mining in the Nether.

3) Fighting Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon gives off loads of XP points upon death in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ender Dragon is the final boss mob in the game. Players enter the End realm to fight the beast and free the realm from her reign. Hence, after the dragon is slain, players get about 12 thousand XP points as a reward. It is the most amount of XP they can get in one go without any cheats.

Players can respawn a new dragon and fight her again to obtain more XP points. However, every dragon that is manually spawned by players only drops 500 XP points.

2) Fighting hostile mobs

By constantly fighting hostile mobs, players will obtain a lot of XP in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Even though it is not the fastest way, regularly fighting hostile mobs is one of the best ways to gain loads of XP in the game. Many gamers might play it safe and try to avoid hostile mobs as much as possible. While it is good practice for survival, they will not be able to gain potential XP points.

Hence, they must create a balance between when to take the fight and when not to, but they shouldn't always shy away from a regular fight since they can obtain XP points.

1) XP farms

Enderman farm is one of the best to obtain XP in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players can create a dedicated farm if they want to instantly get loads of XP without working too hard for it. XP farms like Enderman or Blaze farms are famous amongst players since these mobs drop a lot of XP upon death.

Most experienced players will have an Enderman or Blaze farm in their worlds. Along with XP, players will also get ender pearls and blaze rods which are extremely useful in the game.

Apart from these two farms, players can also create a regular mob XP farm or a spawner XP farm in the Overworld realm.

