Top 5 features arriving in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on June 8th

The first part of Minecraft’s Caves and Cliffs update is set to be released on June 8th, 2021.

The update is expected to bring a ton of new blocks and mobs to Minecraft. It will also change the game’s formula for world generation, allowing for much higher mountains and caves below level zero.

This article will list some of the best features that will make their way into Minecraft with the Caves and Cliffs update.

Most important features coming to Minecraft with the Caves and Cliffs update

#5 - Glow Squid

Glow squids first appeared in Minecraft Earth (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update will bring a series of new glowing items to the game, including glow lichen, glow berries, and the glow squid.

Similar to normal squids, glow squids will drop glow ink sacs which can be used to craft glow item frames.

Glow squids first appeared in Minecraft Earth. They will be added to the 1.17 update after winning a poll that saw fans voting for the next mob that should be added to the game.

#4 - Axolotl

Axolotls are a highly anticipated Minecraft mob (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Axolotl is another mob that will be added in the Minecraft 1.17 update. These adorable creatures are based on real-life amphibians called Mexican walking fish.

In Minecraft, axolotls can spawn in one of five different colors: pink, brown, gold, cyan, and blue.

Axolotls will normally attack fish and squid. When a player uses tropical fish on them, they will also attack Drowneds.

#3 - Copper

Copper and copper ore are set to be game-changers in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The addition of copper and copper ore is set to be a major game-changer in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update.

Copper ores can be obtained anywhere between layers 0 to 96. They will be commonly found in chunks of stone, granite, diorite and andesite. Drowneds will occasionally drop copper ingots when killed.

Copper ingots will also be required for brand new crafting recipes, including copper blocks. Like in real life, copper blocks can oxidize and turn from a burnt orange color into a green turquoise color. This oxidation process will surely add an incredible new look to builds in the Minecraft world.

#2 - Sculk Sensor

A sculk sensor’s only weakness is wool (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Sculk sensors are blocks that will give players a signal when there is movement nearby. This new addition will likely prove to be very useful for players.

Sculk sensors can detect nearly every type of movement in the game, whether it is from mobs or other players.

A sculk sensor’s only weakness is wool. Wool absorbs the movement vibration when placed next to a sculk sensor. The sensor does not react to movement in such cases.

#1 - Spyglass

Zooming is a function that the Minecraft community has been asking for since the earliest versions of the game (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The spyglass is arguably the most highly anticipated feature in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update.

Made using amethyst from geode-like structures found underground, spyglasses are expected to be a rare and useful addition to the game. With a spyglass, players can finally zoom into far distances in order to get a better view.

Zooming is a function that the Minecraft community has been asking for since the earliest versions of the game.

With the introduction of the spyglass, players will no longer have to wander hundreds of blocks to find out what an interesting-looking structure in the distance is.