Top 5 features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 23w04a

Minecraft's 1.20 update is on the horizon, but players have plenty to enjoy before that. Specifically, the latest Java snapshot 23w04a has plenty to offer through new content and gameplay changes.

The latest snapshot gives plenty of insight into what's to come in update 1.20, and many of the additions and changes are worth experiencing ahead of time. While the content and tweaks presented in Java snapshot 23w04a are still subject to change, Minecraft players can still get an idea of what to expect from update 1.20 in the immediate future.

While there was plenty of new content to examine in 23w04a, some implementations are by far the most notable.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Reworked Netherite Armor Crafting and 4 other most impactful changes in Minecraft Java snapshot 23w04a

5) Paletted Permutations

This under-the-radar change should be beneficial for Minecraft resource pack creators (Image via AsianHalfSquat/YouTube)

This is a Minecraft change that many players won't recognize, but it's a massive help for those who enjoy making texture/resource packs. Paletted Permutations have been added to the game script, allowing pack creators to take an initial set of textures and use the game's code to permutate those in different color variants without uploading any new ones. These permutations can even be synced to clients when they join a server, keeping them from downloading additional textures in different colors and operating off the original resource/texture pack instead.

4) New Relation for the "Execute On" Command

For Minecraft players who enjoy toying around with commands, a new relation is now available for the "Execute On" command. It is known as "origin:" and allows the execute command to run when the source of an item, entity, or effect activates. For example, if a mob fires an arrow, an entity primes TNT, or an evoker activates its fangs spell, the origin relation for "Execute On" would mean that the command executes when the source target interacts with the game world in some way.

It can be tricky for Minecraft players to wrap their heads around at first. Still, the command relation comes down to observing a specific entity or object and running the command only when that target behaves in a way defined by the command syntax.

3) Smithing Table Rework

The smithing table block has been heavily reworked in Minecraft Java 23w04a (Image via Mojang)

The smithing table was helpful in previous versions of Minecraft, but it should be utilized even more often after snapshot 23w04a. Smithing tables now have a new UI with different input slots to accommodate the inclusion of smithing template items, which were introduced alongside the table's changes. The basic premise of the block remains the same. Still, the changes applied to it have spurred two new functions: adding custom trim to armor pieces and a reworked method of upgrading diamond armor into netherite armor.

2) Armor Trims

Minecraft players can customize their armor with new trim patterns and materials (Image via u/dualitySimplifed/Reddit)

As part of the smithing table rework, players can now customize their armor pieces if they're of iron quality or higher. Players can implement 11 different armor trim pattern designs onto the armor pieces by using the new smithing templates. These patterns can be further customized by using different crafting materials like iron, gold, diamond, emerald, and more to change the coloration of the pattern.

Hundreds of color and pattern combinations are possible with different armor types, so players can create an armor set that is unique to them.

1) Reworked Netherite Armor Crafting

Netherite armor should be tougher to acquire in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

In a move that should delight some players and upset others, the smithing table changes have also brought changes to netherite armor. To upgrade their diamond armor into netherite, players will now need their diamond armor piece, a netherite ingot, and a smithing template designed to upgrade diamond armor into its netherite counterpart. These new smithing templates will make acquiring netherite armor trickier, as the templates only appear in loot chests within bastion remnants in the Nether.

Fortunately, with seven diamonds, the template, and a block of netherrack, players can clone their template to get a complete set of netherite armor. Mojang recently stated this change was implemented to make both diamond and netherite armor feel more significant. Still, some players may not be thrilled with having to work harder to upgrade their armor. Nonetheless, the change is one of the most impactful in the 23w04a snapshot.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes