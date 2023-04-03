Top 5 fun things to do in Minecraft April Fools snapshot

Mojang recently released a fun and bizarre Minecraft snapshot, especially for April Fool's Day. The Swedish game developer has already published various other types of humorous features, but this specific snapshot raises the bar significantly because it includes hundreds of brand-new amusing elements. As soon as April 1st arrived, this screenshot was uploaded to the official game launcher. The snapshot's name was subtly altered to "23w13a or b."

Though players need to be lucky to find these particular features from random votes given by the game, they can also activate them with the '/vote' command.

Big Moon and 4 other great features in Minecraft's April Fool's Day snapshot

5) Big Head

Players can make their heads big in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This is a straightforward yet funny feature that Mojang added for April Fool's Day. Players can vote for their heads to be bigger than their bodies. Although this does not substantially alter the game's principles, it is a fun little element to check out in the snapshot. Players only need to use the vote command, input the rule, and then locate the prominent head feature to approve it if they want it.

4) Ultra-realistic mode

Players will stroll if they have heavy items in their inventory and even have a hydration bar in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As the name suggests, this specific feature allows the game to include several realistic aspects. Even if it is for April Fool's Day, it is intriguing to see Mojang have these features even though several ultra-realistic mods for the game add them.

Players will have new mechanics like a hydration bar, strolling with loads or heavy items in their inventory, getting hurt if they punch blocks, etc.

3) Potions to turn into mobs

Players and other mobs can turn into any other mob through new potions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players are curious about how they would look and see if they are a specific type of mob in the game, they can do so by looking at new potions in the April Fool's Day snapshot. Every mob has a splash potion and a standard potion in the creative inventory. Players may consume these potions or throw them at other enemies to transform them into a particular creature.

2) Aether Portal

Aether portal mod is one of the most famous pranks in Minecraft history (Image via Mojang)

Game veterans must be well aware of the Aether portal mod, through which players can enter a new heavenly dimension. In this particular snapshot, glowstone blocks and water may be used to open the aether portal.

But, as users navigate it, a texture issue will appear and spawn users far above the Overworld realm, causing them to plummet.

1) Big moon

The moon can be enlarged and can even be visited by players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the best features of the April Fool's Day snapshot is that players can enlarge the moon and even visit it by soaring through the sky. First, players must vote for the big moon, then wait for the night when a massive moon will appear.

Players can teleport themselves very high or fly in creative mode to get as high as possible. After that, they will begin to glimpse the moon's surface, where they may land and explore. Essentially, the overworld or earth will resemble how the moon and sun formerly appeared.

