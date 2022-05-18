Top 5 heaviest things in Minecraft

Minecraft Steve has to be incredibly fit. For starters, he runs all over the world, only occasionally using a horse, boat, or other items to travel. He also fights mobs, sometimes with his bare hands. Other times he uses weapons, which are not always easy to use.

He's also powerful, perhaps one of the strongest video game characters ever. He can carry several stacks of items in his inventory without slowing down. Some of those items are incredibly heavy, too. Here's which items in Minecraft weigh the most.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author. Additionally, some of the items on this list are based on assumptions (the Nether star, for example) and are not necessarily based on science.

Minecraft items that weigh the most

5) Anvil

Minecraft @Minecraft



Learn all about this most poetically tragic item in all of Minecraft:



↣ redsto.ne/anvil ↢ A true friend, the trusty anvil will mend your broken items, and, by extension, your broken heart. The only thing it can’t mend? Itself.Learn all about this most poetically tragic item in all of Minecraft: A true friend, the trusty anvil will mend your broken items, and, by extension, your broken heart. The only thing it can’t mend? Itself.Learn all about this most poetically tragic item in all of Minecraft:↣ redsto.ne/anvil ↢ https://t.co/seCzfpxm5p

An anvil is one of the heaviest items in Minecraft. According to Quora contributor Zachary Dinsmore, "one anvil weighs 27.1 metric tons." Very few items in the game weigh more than that.

Wooden blocks aren't too heavy, nor is anything made of stone. Resources can be pretty heavy, and the anvil is crafted with three iron blocks (36 ingots) and three ingots. That adds up to a pretty hefty item.

4) Nether star

Technically speaking, the Nether star is a star, which would be (in scientific terms) the heaviest item by far. However, it's also not an actual star with its own gravity because this is a video game.

Still, if it even weighs a fraction of what a star weighs, it's one of the heaviest items in Minecraft. Since it's impossible to tell, it lands at number four on this list instead of the first spot it would probably deserve.

3) Enchanted golden apple

Notch apple (Image via Mojang)

There was a time when an enchanted gold apple, commonly referred to as a Notch apple, was craftable. That time has long since passed, making it one of the rarest items in the game. The crafting recipe was eight gold blocks and an apple.

Gold blocks are one of the heaviest blocks in the game, so eight of them being put into one item would easily make it the most weighty.

However, since the crafting recipe is no longer relevant, the Notch apple's position on this list is speculative. Still, if it's close to its former weight, it's one of the heaviest items in Minecraft.

2) Gold block

JAPPA @JasperBoerstra Making the raw gold closer to fitting normal gold block. Previously the block had the same color as the gold item but usually blocks are more desatured in order to fit better in the world. Let me know what you think. #Minecraft Making the raw gold closer to fitting normal gold block. Previously the block had the same color as the gold item but usually blocks are more desatured in order to fit better in the world. Let me know what you think. #Minecraft https://t.co/pR48LabjEL

For a long time, the gold block was the heaviest item. Players will use gold blocks in shulker boxes in Steve's inventory to prove his strength.

They may not be the heaviest item, but they still weigh a ton. Gold has a density of 19,300 kg per cubic meter, rivaled by very few other items in the game.

1) Netherite block

Netherite block (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

After the 1.16 update, a new heaviest block (Netherite) was introduced, according to Reddit user u/AgentCacti. They stated:

"The new heaviest block is the Netherite block, with a gold block weighing 19.3 metric tons or 42549.22 pounds, this means that each gold ingot weights a whopping 2.14 metric tons or 4717.892 pounds, and since each Netherite ingot uses 4 gold ingots the weight for a Netherite ingot is 8.58 metric tons or 18915.66 pounds, finally, a Netherite block is 9 Netherite ingot so the total weight for a Netherite block is a fascinating 77.2 metric tons or 170196.9 pounds or 77200.015238 kilograms."

There's no doubt that's a weighty block.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar