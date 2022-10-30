Top 5 items in Minecraft that need new features

Minecraft is filled with all kinds of items that players acquire as they progress. From punching a tree to defeating the Ender Dragon, new items are awarded to adventurers. However, not all of them are extremely useful, even though all of them have some features related to them.

While items like diamonds, emeralds, iron, coal, wood, etc., are paramount for a player's survival and progression, many items are optional and even considered useless by some in the community. Despite having some use in the game, these items can do a lot better if more features are added to them.

Note : This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. These items have some features in the game and are not useless.

These Minecraft items could use new content

5) Dragon Egg

Dragon Egg is just an item for showcasing the defeat of Ender Dragon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Dragon Egg is an item that could be the start of another brilliant sequel to the game's underlying story. After the players defeat the Ender Dragon, a large egg spawns on the bedrock fountain. Once obtained, the 'The Next Generation' achievement will be unlocked.

However, the egg does not do anything at all. It cannot be hatched and teleports a few blocks away if interacted with. Even though the Ender Dragon and the egg have been around since the beginning, Mojang could add some features to the egg to make it more than just a showpiece.

4) Mundane Potion

Mundane Potion cannot brew any useful potion in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mundane is one of the base potions with almost no use in the game. Players can brew it by combining either spider eye, ghast tear, rabbit's foot, blaze powder, glistening melon, sugar, magma cream, or redstone dust into a water bottle on a brewing stand.

However, it cannot brew any positive or negative potion. The only thing that it can be used for is a Potion of Weakness.

3) Thick Potion

Thick potion is brewed from glowstone dust in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Thick potions are other base potions used to brew liquids with positive or negative effects. However, it is pretty useless since it can't be used to brew anything exclusive.

Though it can brew a Potion of Weakness, the magical liquid can also be brewed with a normal water bottle. Mojang could add a host of new elixirs that particularly require this base liquid, increasing its usability.

2) Clock

Clock can be used in some ways, but overall it is considered useless by many Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

Clock is another item that can significantly improve with some unique features added by Mojang. Though the item does exactly what it's meant to do, i.e., tell the time, the brilliant minds behind the sandbox game could make it more interesting.

For instance, players have created basic redstone contraptions that enhance the capabilities of the clock. Perhaps some special crafting recipes for new items could also use the clock as an ingredient.

1) Echo Shards

Echo shards are the newest item but only have one feature in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Echo shards were recently added to the game with the 1.19 update. They can be found in the dangerous Ancient City filled with sculk blocks that can summon the Warden. The level of risk players will go through to get this item is immense, but it will not feel as rewarding as it should.

Currently, the item can only be used to craft a new Recovery Compass that can track where the player died. Despite being a new item, Mojang could work on Echo Shards and make them worth going down to the Ancient City.

