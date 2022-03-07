Top 5 Minecraft speedrun records as of March 2022

Speedrunning in Minecraft is playing the vast sandbox game where players try to complete the game's main story as quickly as possible. Over the years, this type of gameplay has been quite popular amongst players.

Some have completed the game in under 10 minutes, which is mind-blowing, considering how long players typically take. When a player speedruns in Minecraft, they only focus on the bare minimum tasks they have to perform to complete the game.

They do not explore the realms or waste their time. Many have tried to speedrun the game, but few have mastered it. Here is a list of the top five Minecraft speedrun records as of March 2022.

Top five speedrun records in Minecraft as of March 2022

5) Corobo (10 minute 28 seconds)

Standing in 5th place, Corobo completed the speedrun in 10 minutes 28 seconds in January 2022. The player started by finding a buried treasure chest, quickly made the necessary tools and went to the Nether.

They found bastion remnants where they looted the chest and bartered with Piglins. They then found a Nether fortress from where they took some blaze rods.

As soon as they teleported back to the overworld, the nether portal spawned in a stronghold, which gave them a considerable boost. They made a respawn anchor in the End realm and killed the dragon to complete the game.

4) natemeister (10 minutes 24 seconds)

Standing in 4th place, natemeister completed the speedrun in 10 minutes 24 seconds in January 2022. They also started off the speedrun by finding a buried treasure chest. Almost instantly, they went into the Nether and found both bastion and nether fortress to gather the necessary items.

They then went to the overworld and used a calculator to find the stronghold faster. They went back to the Nether and made a portal that put them precisely inside the stronghold. Finally, they entered the End realm and defeated the dragon.

3) MoleyG (10 minutes 2 seconds)

Standing in 3rd place, MoleyG completed the game in 10 minutes 2 seconds in December 2021. Like everyone else, they started the speedrun by looting shipwrecks and going into the Nether to find the essential items.

They were lucky to get teleported near a Nether fortress, which helped them get blaze rods quite early.

Later, they went to the bastion remnants and back to the overworld to find their stronghold. They took some time to find the stronghold and end portal but defeated the dragon quickly.

2) Brentilda (9 minutes 36 seconds)

In 2nd place, Brentilda completed the Minecraft speedrun in just 9 minutes 36 seconds in May 2021. For most of 2021, they held the world record because of their crazy luck and skill.

They started by finding a village and looting it, then entered the Nether and found a bastion remnant and nether fortress.

The main turning point was when they returned to the overworld and spawned right beside the end portal. This saved them a lot of time, and they completed the game in under 10 minutes.

1) Cube1337x (9 minute 8 seconds)

The current world record holder for the Minecraft speedrun is Cube1337x with 9 minutes 8 seconds. He did this speedrun in January 2022 and was approved in February 2022.

Like every normal speedrun, he looted a shipwreck and entered the Nether to find both the structures to gather the necessary items.

Later, he used a special calculator to find the stronghold and headed back to the Nether to teleport there. He quickly found the end portal room, went to the End realm, and defeated the dragon.

