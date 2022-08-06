Top 5 Minecraft tips to get better at PvP in 2022

Minecraft has an extensive fighting system with servers where players can fight each other to get better at combat. Players normally play the game in a survival single-player world where they fight hostile mobs that have a set fight pattern. However, when it comes to PvP (player verses player), the fights can get quite tricky.

New players who enter an arena for the first time will get obliterated by seasoned players. Those who want to excel in PvP must practice a lot to gradually inculcate the movements into their muscle memory. Here are a few basic tips to learn in order to improve one's PvP skills.

5 basic tips to improve in Minecraft PvP (2022)

5) Always remember to defend

While fighting, players must always keep an eye on their health and defend accordingly (Image via Minecraft)

When new players enter the arena, they might forget to defend themselves and go completely offensive. While it can work in certain scenarios, players must always keep an eye on their health bar and retreat for a few seconds to regain health. Each server has different PvP rules; some might have food items to recover, while others will not let players recover.

Players must always remember to defend and not get carried away with the adrenaline rush.

4) Practice using fishing rods

Fishing rod can be used to pull opponents and surprise attack them (Image via Minecraft)

Although fishing rods are used to capture fish and other loot from bodies of water, they are also a great tool to use in PvP fights. When the hook is thrown towards a player, it will attach to their hitbox, allowing the other player to pull them.

This is frequently used in many PvP battles as players can perform a surprise attack against their opponents by pulling them closer.

3) Using lava bucket efficiently

Lava buckets can be strategically used to harm opponents (Image via Minecraft)

In some PvP battles, players will be able to burn their opponents using lava buckets. New players might use lava buckets quite often since it does not require much skill. However, they must always remember to take the lava back into the bucket once the opponent is out of the hot liquid.

2) Crit damage

Players constantly jump and attack in order to perform a crit hit (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most important combat tactics to inflict heavier damage is critical hits. This can be performed by attacking and jumping at the same time.

Along with crit attacks, players must also keep track of the weapon regeneration bar right on top of the crosshairs. Once the bar is filled, players can deal the attack while while falling from a jump. Doing so will inflict massive damage on the opponent. Players should practice this tactic to better themselves and damage the enemies using crit hits.

1) Combo hits

Players can use combo attacks to defeat opponents much quickly (Image via Minecraft)

Once players learn how to inflict crit damage, they can start using combos to damage their opponents further. If players choose to take the offensive route, they can constantly attack their opponents to get combos. However, players should employ this tactic only after becoming well-versed with the basics of combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are multiple ways to better your fighting skills in Minecraft - this article lists just a few of them.

