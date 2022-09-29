Top 5 server hosting methods for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a popular sandbox game that can be enjoyed in a variety of different ways. Players can choose to undertake the game's perilous journeys alone in the single-player mode or they can invite/join others to play with them. Although playing single-player Minecraft is as simple as clicking a few buttons, the multiplayer option is not as easy.

Multiplayer Minecraft is played using either online or local servers, which one player or an organization has to host while others join in to participate. While there are many ways to create these servers, some of the best methods are provided in the article below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

How to host a Minecraft 1.19 server: 5 best methods

5) Third-party server hosting

An easy way to host a third-party Minecraft server is to browse the internet and try to find a pre-established server hosting website. There are multiple websites available for this very purpose such as GGServers, Apex Hosting, Hostingers, and many more.

However, players must remember that most of these highly advertised server hosting services require payment and come with plans that have prices based on how much RAM they have i.e., how many players can play on the server at any given time.

4) LAN server

LAN servers are one of the most common ways to play Minecraft with other peoples. Unfortunately, these servers only work amongst users who are playing close to each other This makes LAN servers ideal for events like LAN parties or for players looking to enjoy the game with family members.

To create a LAN server, players must first load up a single-player saved world from their list of Minecraft saves. Once inside that world, they will need to press the Escape key to open up the menu and navigate to the “Open to LAN” option.

Pressing this will cause some customization settings to pop up, such as difficulty and game mode settings for others. After starting the LAN world, it will now show up on the server list of all Minecraft players in the vicinity.

As the term suggests, LAN servers are only supposed to work in a player’s local area. Virtual private network applications such as LogMeIn Hamachi, although not as widely used now, are quite useful in helping players set up a LAN server across the internet.

Virtual private network applications allow players to essentially set up a multiplayer server using the LAN method from the comfort of their home. In addition to the steps mentioned above, this alternative method will require others to use the host’s IP address and in-game port to join the world.

3) Custom server hosting

This method is far more secure, but trickier to accomplish than any other method on this list. To set a server up on their own, players will have to follow these steps:

Download the .jar file for the current version of the game and move it into a folder named “server” on their desktop.

Create a “.txt” file within the server folder and name it “start” or something similar.

Change the extension of the text file to “.bat”, thus making it a batch file.

Open the newly created batch file.

Press any key to continue.

Some new files will have appeared in the server folder. Open teh “eula” text file and change “eula=false” line to “eula=true”.

Forward the following port: 25565. Tutorials for this can be found on the internet.

Players must then open the game and use their IP address along with the aforementioned port to log into the server in the following format given below.

[IP]:[PORT]

2) Free server hosting

These kinds of servers work very much like the paid servers mentioned in the first entry of this list. However, players don't have to pay any service charges when using them. Many iterations of free Minecraft servers exist online, such as Minehut, Aternos, and more.

While most of them do have paid features, their support for a free-of-cost server that runs 24/7 is immensely detailed. For example, the host has a large amount of control over the server's state as well as the ability to upload their own worlds to the server.

1) Minecraft Realms

If all else fails, players can turn to the safest and best way for server hosting: Minecraft Realms. Realms is a service that has existed for many years and is a byproduct of Mojang themselves, making it safe and reliable. To play on this, one will have to purchase a subscription to the service that allows the host to create a server and add 10 additional players to it.

Every bit of data on this server is stored in the cloud, and players can have it running in minutes. Anyone can access the realm at any time, and hosts can even add different mini games, maps, and other features from the Minecraft Marketplace.

