Top 5 tallest Minecraft mobs in 2022

Minecraft has a large number of mobs that players can interact or fight with. These are essentially AI entities that spawn and roam around the world in-game. They not only make the gameplay feel more realistic, but help players by dropping useful items upon death.

These mobs spawn in different shapes and sizes, with different behaviors towards the player. Generally, mobs that are larger and taller than the players in the game look intimidating. On that note, Minecraft has a few tall and scary mobs that new players should be aware of. Here is a list of the tallest mobs in the game.

This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

5 tallest mobs present in Minecraft, ranked on height

5) Warden

The Warden is one of the tallest and scariest mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Released in the 1.19 update alongside the Deep Dark biome, The Warden is one of the newest and tallest mobs in the sandbox game. Standing straight, The Warden is about 2.9 blocks tall. Interestingly, it is also the first blind mob in Minecraft, capable of detecting players with its acute sense of hearing and smell.

Since they are taller than the player and trigger a Darkness effect when they detect the player, they are considered to be the scariest mob in the entire game.

4) Enderman

Enderman picking up a block in the Nether in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Enderman is another mob that is quite tall in comparison to other mobs in-game. Although this mob is shorter than the Warden in its neutral state, it opens its mouth when it is hostile, thereby increasing its height to 3.25 blocks. Due to their extremely thin bodies, they look taller than they really are.

If players wish to avoid these mysterious mobs, they should never look directly at them. Their teleportation capabilities and attack damage can be problematic, especially for new players.

3) Wither

Wither is one of the most powerful and scary mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The terrifying Wither is yet another tall boss mob in the game. While players are generally more intimidated by the mob's three heads, its vertical height of 3.5 blocks is also quite scary. As players fight this hostile mob, it gradually increases in size, preparing for a powerful explosion.

Although the Wither is only three blocks tall in the Bedrock Edition, it is considered to be far more dangerous than its counterpart in the Java Edition.

2) Ghast

A Ghast is the largest regular mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ghasts might not be the most dangerous and powerful mobs in the game, but they are some of the scariest. Players usually see them from afar since they fly around in the Nether and attack players with their ranged attacks.

However, a Ghast's true size is most clear when players see them from up close. Essentially four blocks tall and wide, this giant mob looks even scarier with its off-white color and enormous face.

1) Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon is the tallest and overall largest mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players who have managed to reach the End realm and fought the final boss mob can confirm that the Ender Dragon is the tallest mob in-game. Besides being eight blocks tall, it is overall the largest AI entity in the game. When players enter the End realm, they are immediately thrown into a fight with the famed Dragon.

Once players destroy all the end crystals, the Dragon will slowly descend towards the bedrock fountain. This is when players can admire the true size of this final boss.

