Top 5 things to do first in Minecraft 1.21 update

Every major Minecraft update aims to bring at least a few changes to how players perform their usual tasks, such as mining for resources or exploring the open world. With the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update, there is a lot of exciting new material to try out as the update introduces features no one knew the Overworld needed.

The combat experience is rejuvenated with its new mobs and weapon, and the new structure provides a fresh battleground to face strong enemies spawned in it. In this article, we list the things players should do first once they get their hands on the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Must-do tasks in Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

Every update presents an opportunity to try new kinds of activities in the game. Listed below are the five must-do things after updating Minecraft to version 1.21:

5) Craft and use the new copper items

New copper blocks and items (Image via Mojang)

The new weapon and structure are two of the most popular features in the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update, and usually overshadow other additions such as the new copper items. The update introduces a total of six new copper items, and here is a rundown:

Chiseled Copper

Copper Bulb

Copper Door

Copper Grate

Copper Trapdoor

Some entries on the list are just copper variants of existing items. However, the copper bulb is a brand new addition. It is a redstone item that, although it functions similarly to redstone lamps, has a very unique design style.

Another new block is the copper grate, which features a never-seen-before see-through design. Creative Minecrafters should try building around these blocks or integrating them into existing builds to enhance their designs.

4) Try the auto-crafting feature

The crafter (Image via Mojang)

The update introduces a crafter block that revolutionizes the core crafting mechanics of Minecraft. By placing crafting ingredients on the block as they would on a crafting table, players can power the block using redstone to automate the entire crafting process.

Although it may take some time to get used to, the automatic crafting feature is a must-try, as it could redefine how players craft items in the future; this could potentially become the norm.

3) Find and explore the trial chambers

The trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

As the name of the update suggests, the trial chambers are the highlight feature. For good reason, too, as they are uniquely designed and have multiple distinct rooms where trial spawners and vaults are generated.

The design may entice players to visit as soon as possible, but it's advisable to go only when well-armed. The structure is filled with spawners that produce formidable foes to tackle.

For those who see the challenge not as a barrier but as a motivating factor, valuable loot awaits in the vault blocks, which can be unlocked using trial keys.

Finding the structure is relatively easy, as the developers included a specific map for locating it called the trial spawner map. It can be obtained by trading with Journeyman-level cartographers.

2) Defeat the breeze

The Breeze (Image via Mojang)

A much-anticipated new boss mob was sadly absent in Minecraft 1.21. However, the developers did introduce a powerful new hostile entity: the breeze. It attacks players with wind charge attacks while leaping across the trial chambers, where it exclusively spawns.

Defeating the breeze rewards a breeze rod, a crucial crafting ingredient for the new weapon. Even though not every player seeks out challenges, most of the community will attempt to defeat this mob to obtain the new weapon.

1) Craft and use the mace to one-shot mobs

The mace holds the power to one shot even wardens (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's new mace is the most challenging weapon to obtain due to the rarity of its crafting ingredients. The two necessary items, a breeze rod and a heavy core, can be found in the trial chambers. However, the heavy core is an exceptionally rare drop from the ominous vaults, with only a 7.5% chance of being dispensed.

Despite the difficulty, the effort is worthwhile because the mace has a unique ability that allows players to potentially one-shot some of Minecraft's strongest mobs, including the warden. The mace's damage output increases by five points for each block a player falls before landing a critical hit. This feature has no upper limit, providing them with the opportunity to one-shot even the toughest entities.

