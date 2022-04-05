Top 5 things you didn't know about cauldrons in Minecraft

For a game that is based around blocks, Minecraft does pretty well with a staggering amount of them added to the game. From trees, grass, and animals to furnaces, metals, and even hay bales, the game has various blocks for players to use for different purposes. While many blocks are just for decoration, others are designed to showcase their unique functions. One such block is the cauldron.

Cauldrons are blocks that can store different types of liquids. Players can find these generating in villages, igloos, woodland mansions, witch huts and can mine them with a pickaxe. One of the primary uses of this block comes in the form of a villager's profession. This block serves as a job site block for the leatherworker villager.

This article will talk about some unique facts about cauldrons in Minecraft.

Cauldrons: Facts Minecraft players need to know

5) They can hold snow

Powdered snow in a cauldron (Image via Minecraft)

Since they were introduced to the game in the 1.4 version, cauldrons have been famous for storing water and lava in them. However, the recent 1.17 or Caves and Cliffs part 1 update added a new type of material that can be stored inside a cauldron: powdered snow.

Players need a bucket to scoop up powdered snow, which can break falls and freeze the player to death if they stay inside it for too long.

4) The Corrupted Cauldron

The Corrupted Cauldron boss fight (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

Minecraft Dungeons is a spin-off game based on the base game. It has a narrative different from that of the game but is still set in the same universe. Dungeons have many new characters and bosses, one of which is the Corrupted Cauldron.

This boss is a creature similar to a golem and has a glowing mouth and a pair of eyes.

3) Light source

A cauldron filled with lava (Image via Reddit/u/PC_Screen)

As many players might know, lava is one of the few entities in the game with a light level of 15, which is the highest value of light. This effect also takes place when lava is poured into a cauldron.

With the cauldron now acting as a light source with no possibility of burning any flammable blocks, players can rely on it for vision and safety.

2) Arrows on water

This one's quite weird. Arrows in the game tend to stick to players or mobs struck with them, whether by using bows or crossbows. The player's model on their inventory screen shows where the player has been hit with arrows.

Strangely, this phenomenon also works on the water inside cauldrons. This can work on both normal and colored water, which can only be found in Bedrock Edition.

1) Washing banners

This fact serves as one of the most effective ones but can sometimes not be known to players. Players can use cauldrons to wash banners. This process is just as simple as it looks.

All players have to do is go up to a cauldron filled with water and press the use key while holding the banner to be washed in their hands. After being used, the banner will convert to a blank banner.

Cauldrons can be found quite easily, especially in villages. However, it might have occurred to players that their functionality is limited. The above-listed facts prove otherwise, ensuring the important and occasional, if not regular, usage of the cauldron block.

