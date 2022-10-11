Top 5 things to know about polar bear in Minecraft

Polar bears have been in Minecraft for quite some time now. They were added back in 2016 with the 1.10 Frostbite update. Most players are well aware of what a neutral mob does in the game; however, loads of players join the vast sandbox world every day. For them, polar bears can be confusing due to their behavior.

Beginners might think of them as cute mobs, but in reality, they are completely different beings. Additionally, they might seem important in terms of item drops or rarity. Hence, this article lists some of the most important things to know about polar bears.

Note: This article only lists important information about polar bears that beginners must know. For detailed information regarding the same, please visit the wiki page.

5 important points to know about polar bears in Minecraft

1) Mainly ambient mobs

These mobs do not have any major role apart from enhancing the biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Beginners must first understand that these mobs are essentially ambient mobs. They do not have any major features which are worth exploring, instead they mainly enhance the look and feel of snowy and icy biomes. This might be underwhelming for some, since polar bears are fascinating creatures to observe and interact with.

Unfortunately, Mojang has no intentions of adding any features to these mobs since there has been no news about them.

2) Worst item drops

They only drop cod and salmon along with a few XP orbs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players try to fight them to obtain any item loot, they will again be disappointed. Adult polar bears only drop a few XP orbs, cod, or salmon. Compared to other mobs, this is considered one of the worst drop items. If cubs are killed, they will not drop anything. Hence, they are not worth killing or fighting. Hence, they are considered to be ambient mobs.

3) Neutral mobs with hints of hostility

Polar Bear attacking a player by standing on two legs and using forearms in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though these mobs are mainly neutral towards players, they tend to become hostile depending on the player's actions or how they spawn in a world. If an adult polar bear is without a cub, they will not be hostile towards players until they are attacked. However, if they are with one, they can become hostile if a player approaches them.

Additionally, in the Bedrock edition, all polar bears become hostile once they are near a player.

4) Only spawn in snowy and icy biomes

They can also spawn in some extra biomes in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Despite them being ambient mobs without any major use, beginners might still want to explore and observe them in a world. If they want to find polar bears, they first need to find particular biomes. In the Java edition, these creatures spawn in snowy plains, ice spikes, and frozen oceans, while in the Bedrock edition they spawn in frozen rivers, snowy slopes, and jagged and frozen peaks.

They usually spawn above grass or ice if the block is above light level 7.

5) Cannot breed

Polar bear cubs are quite rare since these mobs cannot breed in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Many beginners might try to tame or even breed them since the game has polar bear cubs. Unfortunately, there is no way to do so. Hence, cubs can only be found when they naturally spawn.

Additionally, there is no way to stop the growth of a cub. Once spawned, they will always grow into adult polar bears within a few minutes.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes