Top 5 things to do in the Nether in Minecraft in 2022

Nether is one of the most difficult realms in Minecraft. It is essentially a hellish realm with massive amounts of lava and mysterious creatures. It is a nightmare for new players since many mobs will be instantly hostile towards them. However, exploring and completing certain tasks in the Nether is part of the journey players have to take.

Initially, players usually mine new kinds of blocks from the Nether to find out who they are. They create a safehouse around the portal and also fight off Piglins and Ghasts. Soon enough, they will get accustomed to the hellish realm and start making progress. Here are a few tasks to complete while in the Nether.

5 important tasks to do in Minecraft's Nether realm in 2022

5) Looting Structures

Bastion Remnants have some of the best loot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once players get comfortable, they will stumble upon two different structures: Nether Fortress and Bastion Remnants. These two structures have some of the best loot in the game.

While cautiously exploring the structure, players will find chests that can have diamonds, horse armor, enchanted books, and much more. However, players must be mindful of Piglins and Wither Skeletons that can easily kill them.

4) Bartering with Piglins

Piglins in Minecraft can give great items in turn of gold ingots (Image via Mojang)

At first, Piglins can be quite daunting to interact with. However, players will soon understand that they only want gold ingots and nuggets. When players get close to a Piglin, they can lure them into a two block high hole and keep giving them gold ingots in order to receive some other item.

Piglins will observe the gold ingot for a while and drop some other item as an exchange. This way, players have a chance to get some great precious items. Speedrunners of the game always use this tactic to obtain ender pearls that help them progress further in the game.

3) Killing Blaze

Blazes are one of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players are determined to complete the game and kill the Ender Dragon, they will have to go through the Blazes in Nether Fortress. These are fire-breathing mobs that will float around and shoot fireballs at the player. They will only spawn in the Nether Fortress.

These mobs drop blaze rods that can be crafted into blaze powder. The blaze powder can further be used to craft the eye of ender, and can also be used as a fuel to brew any potion. Hence, killing the Blazes is extremely important in the game.

2) Using Nether Roof for traveling

Nether roof in Minecraft can be used to setup multiple portals (Image via Mojang)

One of the best features of the realm is that it can be used to cover long distances in the Overworld. If players walk one block in the Nether, they essentially travel eight blocks in the Overworld. This means that players can walk for a few minutes in the Nether to cover hundreds and thousands of blocks in the Overworld.

Experienced players often use a trick to access the Nether roof by throwing an ender pearl through the bedrock ceiling. The Nether roof is an excellent way to setup multiple nether portals to travel easily in the Overworld. Additionally, the Nether roof can also be used to create several farms.

1) Finding Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris is one of the rarest blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Even though diamonds are the most craved and precious items for making gears, they are not the strongest. After players master the Nether realm, one of the most difficult tasks is to find Ancient Debris to extract netherite, the most powerful material to craft gear.

Ancient Debris is found deep in the Nether at Y level 15, where most of the lava lakes are present. Players will have to dig to Y level 15 and try to find Ancient Debris blocks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman