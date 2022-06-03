Top 5 things players should never do in Minecraft

There are several things in Minecraft that players must never attempt. Though the popular sandbox game gives players complete freedom to play in any way they want, certain things should be avoided. Players who are new to the game, in particular, must play cautiously since dangerous creatures can attack them, or they can simply take damage from certain acts.

Minecraft is all about surviving in a world with dangerous, hostile mobs and different magical realms. Hence, here are some of the things players must never attempt or avoid as much as possible.

Things that players must never do in Minecraft

5) Never go to the Nether without gold armor

Piglins will not attack if players are wearing gold (Image via Mojang)

When players first enter the Nether realm, they will experience all kinds of hostile creatures that can attack them, one of which will be Piglins. These hostile mobs are quite powerful and will be angry toward players who are not wearing any gold armor. They essentially appreciate and love gold. Hence, if they see players wearing gold armor, they will not attack.

If players have to wear gold armor and still maintain the strength of the armor, they can simply wear gold boots as they have the least effect on the overall armor strength. The rest of the parts can be of other material.

4) Never enter End portal before preparing respawn anchor

Setting up a camp near the portal (Image via Minecraft)

When players find the End portal in a stronghold, they can get excited and jump right in without any preparation. However, they must never do this. Once players enter the End realm, the fight with the Ender Dragon begins immediately. The only way to return to the overworld is to kill the dragon or get killed. If players die during the fight, they will respawn all the way back to the last respawn anchor.

Once players find the End portal, they must always place a bed near it so that they can respawn beside the portal. This saves a lot of time and effort to find the stronghold again. Players can also place chests with resources and a Nether portal to return home for other items.

3) Never jump in the middle of a desert temple

Desert temple chest room has TNT below it (Image via Minecraft)

New players who find their first desert temple usually make the mistake of jumping right in the middle of the chest room and activating the TNT below it. Players should never jump directly into the chest room. Instead, they must build a staircase along the room's walls to reach all the way down.

After reaching the bottom of the room, players must first remove the pressure plate that activates the TNT below the surface and then loot chests without hesitation. Jumping into the desert temple and blowing it up is one of the most famous mistakes in Minecraft.

2) Never dig straight down

Never dig straight down (Image via Minecraft)

This is also one of the most famous mistakes new players usually make. Minecraft is all about mining deep underground and finding precious materials. Hence, new players immediately start digging straight down by breaking the blocks that they are standing on.

This is a huge mistake as they can fall into a large cave and die from fall damage, fall into lava that can generate anywhere, or simply land amongst a hoard of hostile mobs spawning in dark caves.

1) Never hit Zombified Piglins

Zombified Piglin hostile towards a player (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether is filled with Zombified Piglins that are usually neutral towards players. However, if they are hit by accident, it can be catastrophic for players. Not only will the injured mob become hostile, but every other zombified piglin in the area will also start hunting players. There are so many of them in the Nether that it will be challenging for players to survive.

