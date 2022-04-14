Being such a widely played sandbox game, players of Minecraft have multiple different options when it comes to ways they can participate in PvP content.

One of the most fun and common ways players can engage in player-versus-player gameplay is by participating in Bedwars. Bedwars is an entertaining PvP mode where there are teams on different islands and players must protect their bed while trying to destroy the enemy team's bed on their island.

Top 5 tips to get better at Bedwars in Minecraft (2022)

When beginning a game of Bedwars in Minecraft, players will get to select their team by choosing a color. When the game starts, they will spawn with other members of the same team on a separate island. The objective is to strategize with their team to protect their own bed while trying to destroy the opposing team's bed. If they manage to do so, they can then defeat the enemy team as the enemy players can no longer respawn with a destroyed bed.

1) Learn how to speed bridge

One of the most important aspects of Bedwars is making it over to the opposing teams' islands. These islands float in different locations, and depending on where the players spawn, they may have to make multiple bridges to get there. Additionally, enemy players will always try to destroy bridges to prevent others from making it onto their island. Learning to build a bridge quickly is paramount to players’ success:

Players should learn to angle their camera at a 45-degree angle with the blocks under them in order to bridge more effectively.

Practice of bridging is key. Players can practice in single player mode to try to learn how to bridge faster.

There is an advanced method players can use that involves alternating of crouching and standing while pressing the key to place blocks as quickly as possible. This is the fastest method of bridging, but requires a lot of practice to get right, and the results can be bad if a player messes up.

The faster a player can make a bridge, the faster they can make it over to their opponent's island to then destroy their bridge, thereby improving their chances of winning the game. As bridges are destroyed quite often in this game mode, players will need to repeatedly place bridges.

2) Conserve resources

At the start of the game, Bedwars players will be spending a lot of time near their generators to gather resources that can help them progress by building tools and then trading and crafting to make better blocks and items. The more players nearby, the faster the materials will spawn. However, it is important that players do not waste their resources. This means:

Do not foolishly spend resources on things that are not needed. Try to save up for things that are better instead of buying many things you may need later and end up not using.

Ensure that an ender chest is invested in so that there is a safe place for the player to store their items when they die. This means that they will not lose everything in the event of death. Do not take more than what is necessary to avoid losing it all.

As materials improve in the game, players may want to invest in certain items, but it is paramount to not forget to defend the bed as well.

3) Do not neglect to protect the bed

When the game really gets going, it's easy to lose focus on the fact that players should be defending their bed at all times. Placing blocks around the bed to defend it and fighting off enemy players should always be the primary objective. Of course, there are times when rushing full steam ahead can mean the difference between a loss or a win, but in general, it is almost always good to protect the bed.

4) Know what everyone is planning on doing

Teamwork and communication is essential to winning in this Minecraft mode. If everyone is doing their own thing, there is almost no way that the team will be able to win. Different strategies, routes and roles must be decided upon first. There should always be someone defending the bed, and it's always good to have a player who invests in support items such as potions to salvage a losing fight.

5) Download a resource pack to optimize PvP content in Minecraft

Sometimes, things can get a little hectic in PvP. Because of this, players' framerates may suffer, or they may even get distracted with too much visual clutter. Downloading a PvP resource pack such as the Amethyst PvP pack can really help overall performance and visibility. By boosting the system's performance and reducing visual clutter, it helps Minecraft players concentrate and focus on winning.

