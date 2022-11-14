Top 5 tips for increasing FPS in Minecraft without mods

Minecraft is one of the most unique games of this generation. While it contains certain elements found in other survival games such as health bars, hunger, healing, and building structures, it also features fantasy and medieval elements like potions, dragons, and witches.

In addition, the world of Minecraft follows a procedurally generated sandbox mapping system. In layman’s terms, this means that the world is near-infinite in size, and every world generated by a player differs from the ones generated before and after it. All this, however, comes at a hefty dependency on performance and hardware.

Being over a decade old, Minecraft usually runs on any piece of hardware. However, the amount of performance and “goodies” players get from the game can be controlled by the in-game settings. Many of these settings affect the framerate of the game, which will further determine how smoothly it will run.

How to get the best performance out of vanilla Minecraft

5) Reduce your render distance

Render distance in Minecraft controls the number of chunks that load in the player’s world before the game stops loading more. It determines how far a player can see. A chunk is a 16x16 area of the map, which means that there are 256 blocks in a single chunk. The lowest number of chunks that can be loaded is two, with the highest amount in vanilla Minecraft being 32 chunks.

With each of these values come various assets that need to be loaded in, including terrain, structures, mobs, caves, and biomes. This is why increasing the render distance value has a pretty significant performance hit. Lowering the value will result in a higher FPS count while increasing render distance can often cause stuttering and frame drops.

4) Disable V-sync.

V-sync, or Vertical Sync, is a setting that makes the game's FPS the same as the monitor's refresh rate. For example, most monitors from the last decade have screens with a refresh rate of 60 hz.

Nowadays, however, gamers can find monitors that support 75hz, 144hz, 240hz, and even 360 hz. Since vanilla Minecraft is incredibly easy to run, it is more than likely that most pieces of hardware will be able to get an FPS value that is the same as their monitor's refresh rate when V-Sync is enabled.

However, enabling this option can result in the player's system not performing as well as it should. Disabling this option allows the system to squeeze every last frame from the game, thus contributing to better performance and less stuttering.

3) Set the “Maximum FPS” setting to “Unlimited”

As mentioned in the previous entry, Minecraft is a game that doesn't require very advanced technical requirements. For players with high-end systems, capping their FPS is a great option to smoothen out their gameplay experience.

However, players who want the most FPS regardless of their systems can crank up the “Maximum FPS” setting to “Unlimited”, which will remove the FPS cap and offer players the highest frames possible.

2) Reduce graphics settings

This is a no-brainer. Minecraft has a “Graphics” option that determines how the game looks. The vanilla version has three graphics settings, namely Fast, Fancy, and Fabulous. The “Fast” setting includes features such as opaque leaves, no fire particles, and no bubbles.

The “Fancy” setting bridges the gap between the “Fast and “Fabulous” settings, with transparent leaves available, but the translucency feature in clouds and water is something to be desired. The “Fabulous” setting, however, gives players the best quality but has the highest impact on performance. So, lowering the graphics settings can be quite beneficial for an FPS gain.

1) Set priority of javaw.exe

The javaw.exe file is one of the primary files for Minecraft. It controls the allocation of resources for the game besides managing the GUI or graphical user interface of the game. This means that the buttons and options within the Minecraft menu work due to the javaw.exe file holding up on its end. In many cases, a player’s PC might not be contributing an adequate amount of resources to the game.

This can be done by going into the Task Manager, opening the “details” tab, right-clicking on javaw.exe, choosing “Set Priority”, and setting it to “High”. This will allocate most of the PC’s resources to the game, thus ensuring increased performance and higher FPS.

