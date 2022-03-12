Top 5 treehouse designs for beginners in Minecraft

Treehouses have been in Minecraft ever since the game came out over ten years ago. With the number of trees present in the game, the structures are among the most popular and logical choices for a player’s house, especially for a starter base.

While many treehouse designs contain intricate detailing and advanced architecture, some are more beginner-friendly.

This article will showcase some of the most straightforward treehouse designs in the game for beginners. Players should note that most of these designs have been on the internet for years but are still viable for players new to the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 Best beginner treehouse designs in Minecraft

5) Starter Treehouse (Design by YouTube/Ayvocado)

This build consists of a small oak wood boundary that serves as the tree trunk and a central pillar leading up to the living quarters. A ladder can be seen going up using the middle pillar, with a door at its base.

The upper floor contains a boundary of leaves and includes workstations like a crafting table and furnace, along with a bed and a source of light. A lantern can be seen at the treehouse’s entrance.

4) Easy Treehouse (Design by YouTube/TSMC - Minecraft)

This simple treehouse by YouTuber "TSMC - Minecraft" includes a three-floor base along with a farm. Spruce wood has been used to build the tree’s trunk, which is around three blocks thick.

A farm and an extended foundation can be seen surrounding the tree’s base, made from oak slabs.

The first floor of the build serves as a balcony or a viewing platform. It includes one layer of oak slabs and contains glowstone and torches for decoration. The second floor is shrouded inside the tree’s leaves and contains the living quarters.

3) Easy Starter Wooden Treehouse (Design by YouTube/TSMC - Minecraft)

While this build barely resembles a treehouse, the fact that it is built around a tree trunk qualifies it in the category. The tree trunk is revealed to be hollow and has a ladder running from its base to another floor at the top. The build has one floor, which serves as the living quarters and contains chests, beds, and workstations.

Around the first floor is a cottage-like structure engulfed inside a boundary of leaves to keep up with the treehouse design. Additionally, an alternative staircase can be seen leading up from the ground to the cottage’s door.

2) First Day Starter Survival Tree House (Design by YouTube/ TheNeoCubest)

This treehouse has an interesting design and is brought to Minecrafters by YouTuber "TheNeoCubest." This is the only rendition of a treehouse on this list that doesn’t build a tree from the ground up. A pre-existing oak tree is used for the build.

The builder has built a small room on top of the tree, containing every essential block that plays a significant role in a survival playthrough.

1) The “Easiest Tree House Ever Made” (Design by YouTube/TSMC - Minecraft)

This video brings what the creator calls the “easiest tree house ever made” to the table. The build is done in a 4x4 area, which is quite a small space for a build. The materials required include oak wood, glass, doors, planks, ladders, slabs, and of course, leaves.

Like some others on this list, this build also includes a hollow trunk with a ladder going up from the bottom into the living quarters. Next up, the builder uses oak stairs to build a winding spiral staircase that wraps around the tree as an alternative way of getting up and down.

A large number of biomes in Minecraft are based on forested areas. Additionally, due to the inclusion of several variants of wood in the game, variants of forests can also be found throughout the game's worlds.

With many players having their default spawn in the game close to a forest, they naturally make for a great place to set up a starter base and provide good areas to mine and collect resources from. This is where the concept of treehouses can be utilized.

