Top 5 underrated Minecraft streamers who make quality content

While most Minecraft players are aware of streaming titans such as TommyInnit and Quackity, there are tons of lesser known Minecraft streamers that deserve some of the limelight.

A few of these streamers pull a lot of viewers every stream, but they are nowhere near the likes of top streamers, who see tens of thousands of viewers each stream. Listed below are five of the most underrated Minecraft streamers who make great content.

Also read: How to create an automatic item sorter in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5 most underrated Minecraft streamers who make great content

#5 - Foolish__Gamers

Foolish__Gamers destroying some unnecessary buildings (Image via Foolish_Gamers on Twitch)

Coming in at number five is Foolish__Gamers. Due to his affiliation with the Dream SMP server, he has amassed quite a large following.

Before beginning a stream, he often performs his iconic "Shift Dance" where he makes his Minecraft character dance to Doctor Mario music. Foolish makes great content and has a total of 7638 subscribers.

#4 - TapL

Some of TapL's twitch emotes (Image via TapL on Twitter)

TapL is another underrated Minecraft streamer who is extremely skilled in the art of speedrunning.

TapL's channel focuses specifically on speedrunning, and provides some amazing and fast-paced gameplay. Players interested in watching a professional speedrunner are highly recommended to watch TapL.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor showcases a deadly arrow bomber

#3 - Linkzzey

Linkzzey on his hardcore world (Image via Linkzzey on Twitch)

Taking the bronze medal for the most underrated streamer on Twitch is Linkzzey.

Linkzzey specializes in Hardcore Survival, which is a challenging and nerve-racking way to play Minecraft. Nevertheless, Linkzzey has been surviving in his current hardcore world for an impressive length of 73 days.

#2 - Snifferish

Snifferish playing on her SMP server (Image via Snifferish on Twitch)

Securing the silver medal for the most underrated streamer on Twitch is Snifferish.

While Snifferish isn't a speedrunner or hardcore player, she is a great builder. As a result, the esthetics seen on her SMP are very inviting and have a natural look. Snifferish brings good vibes to anyone's day with her bubbly personality.

The video above showcases Snifferish's reactions to when big streamers took notice of her.

Also read: How to utilize command blocks in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

#1 - Xenbe

Xenbe's official Twitch artwork (Image via BREADNOISE)

Xenbe is an up-and-coming Minecraft streamer with a lot of potential and can mainly be seen playing games on the Hypixel serve.

Xenbe just got his Twitch partnership last month and seems to be doing well in regards to viewers and subs. At the rate at which his channel is growing, he is on his way to becoming a very popular streamer.

Also read: How to build a volcano in Minecraft

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish