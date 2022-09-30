Top 5 underrated Minecraft structures in 2022

Minecraft’s overworld is incredibly varied and detailed, with dozens of different biomes, making it fascinating. But things are brought to another level due to the structures that can generate within a world. These structures add points of interest for players to explore for loot and challenges while looking incredibly cool.

However, some of these structures are not as great as others due to their rarity or because the loot they offer is less useful. However, there are also plenty of stunning structures that the community has forgotten. The five most underrated Minecraft structures are detailed below.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 of Minecraft’s most underrated structures as of 2022

5) Ruined Portals

An example of a ruined portal (Image via Minecraft)

Ruined portals are only so low on this list because they are not totally underrated in the community. These structures are beneficial for those aiming to finish the game as quickly as possible, as some ruined portals are almost entirely built and can be finished and lit with the contents of the chest near the portal.

Players can also find golden tools and armor that are useful for them going into the nether, as it will allow players to mine their way around the dimension. Golden armor will also keep them safe from any potential piglins.

4) Witch Huts

A witch in a hut (Image via Minecraft)

Witch huts are an interesting structure within Minecraft. They do not offer too much immediate loot. However, if a player is lucky, they can find a black cat exclusive to witch huts.

However, the main draw of witch huts is not the lack of loot or even these adorable cats. The main draw of the witch hut is that witches can spawn near them, which allows players to make automated farms for witches, which have incredible loot such as sugar, redstone, glowstone dust, spider eyes, and glass bottles.

3) Igloos

An example of an igloo with a village in the background (Image via Minecraft)

Only half of the igloos are helpful as they are surface structures containing nothing but a furnace and a crafting table. These structures are not very useful, as crafting tables can be made with a single log, and furnaces only take eight stones.

However, the other half of igloos are precious. These structures have a basement connected to the igloos by a very long ladder. Within this basement, players can find a brewing stand, potions of weakness, and a golden apple. This loot would be good enough, but players can also find both a villager and a zombie villager.

This makes basement igloos an excellent place for players to start a villager trading hall, especially if there are no villages in the immediate area.

2) Pillager Outposts

An example of a pillager outpost (Image via Minecraft)

Pillager outposts are fascinating because they are filled with tricky enemies and do not have much loot. However, they are suitable for players to visit for several reasons. Players can almost always get a crossbow from the enemies that call the outpost home, which is arguably better than bows because they can be left in the hot bar loaded and ready to shoot.

Additionally, players can find loot at these outposts, including, but not limited to, goat horns, bottles o’ enchanting, and enchanting books. Outside of this loot, pillager outposts are one of only two places in the game where players can find allays, with the other being a woodland mansion.

1) Jungle Temples

A jungle temple found within a bamboo forest (Image via Minecraft)

Jungle temples are one of the saddest structures in the game. They can only spawn in jungles, which is not a very common biome and makes these structures quite rare, as many players do not see them much. This already pushes them into the underrated category, as players can often forget about them.

However, jungle temples get pushed to the top of this list because they are almost totally overshadowed by their desert counterparts, which can contain some of the best loot in the game, including enchanted golden apples and books.

Jungle temples are a good structure and should not be as forgotten as they are. These cool-looking structures allow players to find diamonds, emeralds, saddles, and horse armor.

