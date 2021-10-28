Top 5 unusual Minecraft mob facts you probably didn’t know

Minecraft (Java Edition) has a total of 73 mobs. Each one has different characteristics and behavioral patterns.

While traveling through the vast landscapes of the Minecraft world, players can encounter many of these mobs, and the outcome of these meetings can vary in each scenario. Although the game was released in 2011, there are many things users might not know or remember about certain mobs.

Players may not know everything bout Minecraft

5) Dancing Piglins

Piglins are neutral mobs found in the Nether. They are beneficial when neutral and quite dangerous when hostile.

Introduced in Minecraft version 1.16, Piglins have an uncommon chance to hunt hoglins. However, they now also have a chance to dance after they have finished hunting a hoglin.

This is a rare occurrence, so users are advised to keep their cameras ready if they witness this event.

4) Turtles turn into wooden bowls

In Minecraft, when turtles are struck and killed by a lightning strike, they drop their shells, which turn into wooden bowls. Despite this being unfortunate, players can use this event to farm unlimited bowls.

To do this, they need a Trident, which gamers must enchant with Channeling. Then, they must use it to hit a turtle and harvest its shell as wooden bowls, used to store soups and stews in Minecraft.

3) Skeletons have dominant hands

A skeleton in Minecraft (Image via WallpaperAccess/Minecraft)

When players encounter a skeleton in Minecraft, their immediate response is to attack and kill it. However, if they look carefully, there is a hidden detail among these encounters.

In Minecraft’s Java Edition, 89% of skeletons are right-handed, and the remaining 11% hold a bow in their left hand. This emulates the estimated right-handed to left-handed percentage in the real world.

Thankfully, there aren’t any ambidextrous skeletons in the game.

2) Groups of Endermen

A haunting of Endermen (Image via Minecraft)

Endermen are one of the most potent and most terrifying mobs in Minecraft. They are tall, ethereal, neutral mobs that attack gamers who stare into their eyes.

When players enter the End, they witness a horde of Endermen roaming the vast and deserted land, following and growling at the Ender Dragon. However, a lesser-known fact is that these hordes or groups have a term assigned to them. A group of Endermen is called a “haunting”.

1) Witch vs Witch: Fighting Forever?

Witches are uncommon hostile mobs in Minecraft. They are usually found in dark areas (light level 7 or less), inside swamp huts, during raids, and when villagers are struck by lightning.

Witches usually attack players on sight, using splash potions as ranged attacks and positive effect potions on themselves. A lesser-known fact about witches is that if two of them get aggravated towards each other, their fight will go on indefinitely, as both will keep healing themselves with potions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer