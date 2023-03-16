Top 5 updates that reinvented Minecraft

To keep the player base engaged, Mojang releases a major Minecraft update annually and a few minor updates before and after it. Major updates mostly introduce new features, and minor updates fix bugs and glitches.

Since its release, the game has received numerous updates that have further diversified the world of Minecraft. Some of these updates have had a significant impact on the game and changed it forever.

This article will list five significant updates to the game.

Minecraft updates that brought along game-changing features

5) The Redstone update

Since the addition of redstone items, it has become something even relatively new Minecraft players use, even if it is only in a copied design of a basic automatic food farm contraption. Automating a lot of complex processes has been made possible with redstone, and it all began with Minecraft 1.5 The Redstone Update.

This was released on March 13, 2013, and it added fourteen redstone items. Variants of rails, realms, nether bricks, and nether quartz were also a part of this update.

4) The Caves & Cliffs update part 1

Caves & Cliffs update part 1 (Image via Mojang)

Released not too long ago, the Caves & Cliffs update brought many changes to Minecraft's monotonous caves. The update features were showcased during the Minecraft Live 2020 event and were released the following year.

The first Caves & Cliffs update introduced two new cave biomes: lush caves and dripstone caves, and a few more changes to the cave generation. Since every player goes on a mining session once in a while where they explore caves, this update brought many changes to how players mine ores and navigate underground.

Goats and axolotls were added to the game. Calcite, candles, cave vines, amethyst, copper ore, deepslate blocks, deepslate ore variants, and many more were a part of this update as well.

3) The Halloween update

Minecraft Alpha 1.2.0: The Halloween update was released over a decade ago on October 30, 2010. This update forever changed the game by introducing a new dimension, The Nether world.

The Nether was a scary red place with a few exclusive blocks, such as glowstone, netherrack, and soul sand. It also had two new exclusive mobs: ghasts and zombie pigmen, that players had never seen before. Players could access this dimension by creating a portal using obsidian blocks.

Two Overworld biomes that are some of the most common ones now were also added: desert and tundra.

This update has brought yet another remarkable feature to the game: fishing, which has been a popular method for players to obtain items for the first few years. While fishing may not have been the most efficient way to acquire items in the past, it has remained a beloved pastime for many players.

2) The Adventure Update part 2

The End dimension (Image via Mojang)

The Ender Dragon, a boss mob that everyone is so fixated on defeating in their survival worlds, was added to the game with its first full version, 1.0.0. Released on November 18, 2011, it was the second part of the Adventure Update and introduced the third and final dimension, the End dimension.

Other significant features of this update include brewing, enchanting, breeding mobs, and hardcore mode. These are some of the most significant features ever introduced that are regularly being used by players to this day.

1) The Combat Update

This was one of the biggest updates ever to be released and it came with some of the most used features. After the release of over fifty snapshots and a few pre-releases, the 1.9 Combat Update finally came out on February 29, 2016.

The outer islands of the End, end ships and cities with shulker mobs, off-hand slots, shields, elytra, in-game subtitles, 13 new grass blocks, arrow variants, and end crystals are some of the note-worthy features of this massive update.

The expansion of the End and the exclusive items gave players much more to explore and acquire, and the elytra completely revolutionized how players travel in the game.

