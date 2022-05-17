Top 5 uses of red dye in Minecraft

Red dye is one of the most used colors in Minecraft. In the huge sandbox game, players have the freedom to collect and craft all kinds of items, including dye. Dye is a color item that can be obtained from flowers, lapis lazuli, ink sacs, etc. Once obtained, they can be used to color several other items.

Universally, red is one of the most liked colors. In the game, it can be obtained from flowers like a poppy or tulip that is red in color. Once players obtain one of these two flowers, they can simply insert them in the crafting slot to get dye out of them. Once a dye is obtained, Minecraft players can use it to color several other items in the game.

5 best uses of red dye in Minecraft

5) Red colored firework star

Red colored firework rocket exploding (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can create several types of firework stars with the help of dye. There are two types of firework rockets; one that is simply made with gunpowder and paper and one that has a firework star in them. These special rockets can go way higher in the sky and create a beautiful designs and patterns in the form of sparks. Players can use the dye with gunpowder and a few other items to create a firework star that will be used to craft a special rocket. This rocket can be used if players want to celebrate something and burst red fireworks in the sky.

4) Red stained glass

Red stained glass used on Nether bridges (Image via Minecraft)

Players frequently use glass blocks for several decoration purposes. However, they might get bored of the transparent version and might want to use some colors on them. This is where red dye comes in handy as players can simply combine the block and the dye to create a stained glass block of the desired color. The red-colored glass can be used in several places to fit the overall design language of a place or a build. Players can also use it on their Nether bridges to add a bit of design to them.

3) Red candles

Red candle in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Candles were recently added to the game with Caves and Cliffs update part 1. They can be made with strings and honeycombs. However, if players want a different colored candle to suit the design of a build, they can simply dye it red. Candles can be easily combined with dye on crafting slots to make red candles.

2) Designing Banners

Banner design (Image via Minecraft)

Banner design is quite a unique and well-known way to personalize any build and give it an identity in Minecraft. Players can either use banners to symbolize their build, or even combine them with shields. Dyes are an essential part of designing banners as they either color the banner with solid colors or apply certain designs with the help of loom blocks. If players want detailed and stunning red banners that catch the eye of viewers, they will need red dye.

1) Red bed

Red bed (Image via Minecraft)

One of the first items that players usually customize in the world is their beds. Beds are one of the first things in the game that players color to give them a sense of personalization. Players can simply combine the bed with the red dye to get a red bed.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

