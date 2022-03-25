Top 5 uses of white concrete in Minecraft

One of Minecraft's more interesting building blocks, concrete, comes in many different colors and has a higher hardness than stone, making it a solid decoration pick in many different builds.

White concrete, in particular, has a sizable range of uses. It may not be as colorful as other concrete options in Minecraft, but it's far from useless. White concrete makes for exemplary building material with improved durability (except against explosions).

When used in the right build, white concrete can make a huge difference in the presentation and the inherent sturdiness of a structure. It may not be the most accessible material, but white concrete is well worth the investment.

Minecraft: Fantastic uses for white concrete blocks

5) Perimeter walls

White concrete's durability allows it to sustain some punishment (Image via Mojang)

For palace, castle, or mansion builds in Minecraft, building an outer perimeter wall with white concrete blocks can create a great defensive structure that looks pleasing to the eye.

Since white concrete is sturdy, it takes longer to break via tools. However, it should be noted that concrete blocks are also weaker in resistance to explosions such as TNT and creeper detonations, so builders should be mindful of this and plan accordingly.

For example, if their PvP opponents use TNT cannons, players creating fortifications of white concrete isn't likely to help much.

4) Swimming pools

Swimming pools can benefit significantly from quartz or white concrete additions (Image via Mojang)

There's nothing like a nice swimming pool to cap off a player's base or home in Minecraft, and white concrete makes for a great decorative block to give them a modern appearance.

Granted, it's also possible to use nether quartz in this situation for a more textured look to the white blocks, but white concrete is more than capable of pulling off the contemporary upscale appearance.

It comes down to player preference and which material they have more access to, but white concrete should at least be a decorative consideration when building a modern swimming hole.

3) Temples and Churches

This temple build utilizes both white concrete and white concrete powder to show defined cracks in the structure (Image via u/No_Potato_Chicken/Reddit)

Creating large monuments and churches/temples can benefit significantly from white concrete in Minecraft. Throughout history, many religious and monumental structures have been constructed of concrete or marble, and white concrete can recreate this appearance very well in-game.

Furthermore, players can even utilize white concrete powder blocks to create the appearance of unsettled cracks in an aging structure for an extra dimension of detail. It's not mandatory, but it can improve the overall appearance of the structure if players are going for an aged or ruined appearance.

2) Statues

The statue outside the Uncensored Library, a Minecraft repository for journalistic information (Image via Journalists Without Borders)

If quartz is beginning to bore players who have used it to craft their statues, it may be time for a changeup. Minecraft players will have different avenues to build and decorate their statues with white concrete. The differences between white concrete and quartz are subtle but noticeable.

Quartz tends to have a brighter, warmer shading, making it pop in the light. However, white concrete features a cooler, more neutral color shading, making it excellent for darker locations such as underground or night scenes. If players don't feel like quartz is the best material for their statues, giving white concrete, a shot might not be a bad idea.

1) Modern homes

White concrete is perfect for modern-styled homes (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft builders have sought to create homes into modern marvels, emulating the stylistic architecture of the rich and famous. If one looks to many of these palatial homes in real life, they'll notice the abundance of blanched white walls and interiors, which white concrete can perfectly emulate in Minecraft.

By using white concrete as the primary block in a modern upscale home, players aren't likely forget its appearance anytime soon. If builders include additional block variety such as spruce wood and leaf blocks, they may be surprised at what an incredible modern manse they can create.

