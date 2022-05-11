Top 7 most dangerous mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft's mobs come in different temperaments — passive, neutral, and hostile. Some are considerably more dangerous to players than their counterparts.

When encountering any mobs in Minecraft, it doesn't hurt to keep in mind the potential danger that they may present. Even neutral mobs can be hazardous if the player angers them, and it doesn't hurt to keep in mind which mobs are the most dangerous as of Minecraft 1.18.2.

There will, of course, be more hostile mobs arriving in the game in the future. However, looking back on the most dangerous mobs in the game's current build isn't a bad idea for reference.

Most dangerous mobs that Minecraft players should exercise caution around

1) Creepers

Creeper explosions are dangerous for more than a few reasons (Image via Mojang)

Having long been a reason for Minecraft players to double-check their surroundings, creepers are intimidating and dangerous. This is due to their propensity to explode when they've closed in on their targets.

If a player is unarmored, a creeper can deal some serious damage from its explosion. Creeper explosions can also destroy blocks, putting players in compromising positions if they're not well-prepared. For this reason, creepers are best dealt with at a distance.

2) Evokers

Evoker magic can be tough to dodge (Image via Mojang)

The magically-inclined members of Minecraft's pillager raiders, evokers have magic that allows them to attack using underground fangs. If that wasn't already tricky to avoid, evokers could also summon multiple vexes to harass the player.

These vexes can be some of the most annoying mobs to deal with in the game and can easily finish off weakened players. Each pillager is dangerous in its own way, and evokers are some of the most deadly.

3) Wither Skeletons

The Wither effect these skeletons inflict can be incredibly dangerous (Image via Mojang)

Dwelling in Minecraft's Nether fortresses, Wither skeletons are a lot more dangerous than their Overworld counterparts.

This is due in large part to the Wither status effect they can inflict on players who are struck by their melee attack. This status effect works similar to poison but moves at a much faster rate and can kill an unprepared player in seconds.

If a Minecraft player is dealing with a Wither skeleton in close-range combat, they'll likely want to bring a few buckets of milk along to neutralize the Wither effect.

4) Elder Guardians

An elder guardian flanked by two standard guardians (Image via Mojang)

Defenders of Minecraft's underwater ocean monument structures, elder guardians are a step up from the monument's typical guardians.

The largest and strongest aquatic mob in Minecraft, elder guardians can hurt players via a thorn-like attack when the player collides with them. They inflict the Mining Fatigue status effect and can fire a laser from their eye.

Considering players battle them underwater, it can be tough to dodge elder guardians attacks without the right enchantments in place. However, if players manage to drain the ocean monument itself and remove the elder guardians from the water, they're effectively helpless.

5) Ravagers

Ravagers are used as war beasts for a reason (Image via Mojang)

Ravagers tend to appear as the final waves of pillager raids are concluding.

Sporting a high health total of 50 hearts and highly aggressive behavior, ravagers can gore targets with their horns and even destroy blocks with their charge.

Ravagers can also occasionally spawn with pillagers riding them, adding to their dangerous nature. Defeating these hulking beasts without taking substantial damage can be tricky. However, using a shield can work wonders when dealing with the ravager's attacks.

6) The Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon is effectively invincible until its defenses are lowered (Image via Mojang)

The "final boss" of Survival Mode's story, the Ender Dragon is a very dangerous boss that can't even be harmed right away.

In order to cause damage to the dragon, players need to destroy the end crystals scattered on pylons around the battleground in the End.

Without doing so, the Ender Dragon will take no damage whatsoever. However, once her defenses have been removed, she's somewhat easier to deal with.

Players are particularly fond of using the exploding bed trick to deal heavy damage to the dragon if their melee and ranged weapons aren't cutting it.

7) The Wither

The Wither takes a lot of determination to defeat due to its versatile moveset and high health total (Image via Mojang)

A Minecraft boss that must be summoned by the player, the Wither isn't necessary to complete Survival Mode's story. However, the Nether stars it drops are a core component in creating beacons.

Once summoned, the Wither is a very tough opponent due to its ability to fire multiple flaming projectiles and inflict Wither on targets. Bedrock Edition players can have a particularly difficult time, as the Wither also gains a more erratic attack pattern and the ability to charge players.

Getting its 150 hearts down to zero isn't easy, but being able to craft a beacon is a great reward for doing so.

