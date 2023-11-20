Minecraft players are constantly coming up with new designs for farms to produce countless items, blocks, and more. However, every farm has an inherent usefulness, and some are more important than others when taking Survival Mode or building/decorating into consideration. In this light, there are simply some farms in the sandbox game that players don't necessarily need.

This isn't to say that they are objectively useless, but that their production is only useful in some niche circumstances. Minecraft players are completely free to create these farms, but their results might vary to a significant degree depending on how sorely they need certain blocks or items.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The top 7 Minecraft farms that players likely don't need

7) Turtle Scute farms

Turtles simply don't have very useful drops in Minecraft (Image via ShulkerCraft/YouTube)

All things considered, while Turtle Scute does have a defined use, it's not a necessary one. When baby turtles reach adulthood, they shed their infant shells and create scute, which can be used to create a Helmet of the Turtle Master. Although this does provide the Water Breathing effect, potions are a better solution to underwater exploration and building.

Sure, turtles are great mobs to watch gliding through the water, but farming their scute doesn't really pay dividends particularly well.

6) Warden farm

When Mojang originally developed the Warden for Minecraft's The Wild Update, it did so with the intent that players would avoid it and not fight/farm it. That certainly didn't stop players though, as several fans have developed farms to kill the Warden for experience points and the sculk catalyst block it drops.

All things considered though, the Warden only drops a paltry five experience points when killed. The sculk catalysts can be useful to a degree, but fans seldom need such a high volume of the block, especially since they can be easily mined in the Deep Dark biome.

5) Silverfish farm

Silverfish may be farmable in Minecraft, but they're far from the most efficient mob to farm. Aside from the five experience points that they drop when they die, silverfish have no real application as a farmable mob. Sure, players can still create a silverfish farm and collect a sizable chunk of experience, but they're better served in creating those for other mobs instead.

Put plainly, other mob farms not only provide increased experience gains, but they also typically offer dropped items that serve players well in Survival Mode.

4) Pitcher Plant farms

Pitcher plants simply don't serve much use in Minecraft (Image via Rays Works/YouTube)

Pitcher plants made their way to Minecraft in the Trails & Tales update, but suffer from the fact that they're not particularly useful compared to other plant life in the game. Though they can be used to breed chickens and tame parrots, the same function can be carried out by many other plant seeds, which effectively makes the the pitcher plant obsolete for the most part.

Since this is the case, unless players simply enjoy the appearance of pitcher plants in a garden or as part of a build, there isn't much point in farming them in large quantities.

3) Dripleaf

Dripleaf isn't exactly the most useful block in Minecraft (Image via Toasted_Sausage/YouTube)

Dripleaf made its way to Minecraft alongside lush caves in the Caves & Cliffs update, but hasn't exactly proven to be useful. While players can stand on small and large dripleaf blocks and use them as platforms, this has relatively limited applications compared to many other plant types. They might be useful for in-game parkour or certain builds, but otherwise, there isn't much to it.

Due to this, fans expecting a solid return on investment for building a dripleaf farm may be a bit disappointed. These plant blocks simply aren't particularly helpful outside of very niche applications to this point.

2) Bowl farms

Bowls can technically be farmed in Minecraft by utilizing turtles (Image via Ncolyer/YouTube)

Plenty of Minecraft players would likely prefer to craft bowls using wood blocks, as this can be easily automated with redstone machinery. However, there's technically an alternative that utilizes turtles struck by lightning to create bowls. Overall though, this farm isn't particularly productive or necessary when bowls can be made with basic wood blocks instead.

Since tree farms create more than enough wood for players to create all the bowls they need, using lightning to kill turtles and create them is something of an overcomplicated method to get the same results.

1) Goat Horn farms

Goat horns can be farmed in Minecraft by using goats to ram solid blocks (Image via RetroSpekt/YouTube)

Goat horns can be dropped by goats when they ram solid blocks, and there are a variety of different goat horns that can be dropped. Each creates a different sound when used, but they're otherwise quite pointless to acquire, so what good is there in farming them?

This is especially true due to the fact that goat horns can also be looted within pillager outposts. So there really isn't much use in hoarding goat horns for long-term use.