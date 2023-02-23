Top 7 Minecraft mobs that changed the game

Minecraft is filled with many mobs that players can explore and interact with. These A.I. entities have specific spawning mechanics, behavior traits, and appearances. Some are passive, while others are neutral or even hostile toward players. There are more than 70 mobs in the game, but some completely changed how the game is played after they were introduced.

Some of these mobs were already in the game when it was first released in 2011, while others were added just a few months ago. However, these mobs have somewhat changed how gamers play Minecraft. Some brought more drastic changes than others, but every mob on this list became famous for what they could do in the game.

Top seven Minecraft mobs that changed the game

7) Wither

Wither was the first new boss mob that was added to Minecraft after its release (Image via Mojang)

Though the game already had Ender Dragon as its final boss mob, players quickly started trouncing the beast and wanted another boss mob to fight. Hence, Mojang released the Wither, which can be summoned manually. This mob was essential to the game because it challenged players more.

The Wither is considered to be much more dangerous than the Ender Dragon. Moreover, the nether star and the concept of beacons also came with the new boss mob.

6) Evoker

Evoker brought the totem of undying item with them to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though Evokers didn't change the fundamentals of the game, a rare and precious item called the Totem of Undying was released alongside them. This item is only obtainable if players kill the evokers. The rare item brought changes to the playstyle as it gave players an extra life. Because of the totem of undying, the evokers became important as well.

5) Enderman

Enderman soon became one of the most popular mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Almost everyone who has played the game knows what an Enderman is and how scary and annoying it can be. Though they have been in the game from the beginning, they drastically alter how players explore the world, build structures, and interact with it. Of course, they are also essential to the game's storyline since they drop ender pearls needed to craft ender eyes and progress forward.

4) Warden

Warden completely changed how players explore caves in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Warden is the newest mob on the list since it was released in 2022 with the 1.19 update. This is the game's first blind mob, spawning in the new Deep Dark biome, which generates underground. The Warden is such a strong hostile mob that it completely changed how players explore the caves and mine for items.

3) Blaze

Players need to fight Blaze to progress further in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Blaze is another hostile mob that is extremely important in the game for several reasons. For one, players will have to fight through waves of blazes to obtain blaze rods to craft eyes of ender that allow them to progress further in the underlying storyline of the game. Secondly, blaze rods and powder are also essential ingredients in making potions. Hence, almost every player needs to fight these fiery mobs.

2) Villagers

Villagers allow players to trade items for emeralds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Millions of players must have a villager trading center or a place to trade all kinds of items and emeralds with villager mobs. Hence, these mobs are essential to the game and drastically change how users play. These mobs allow us to discard useless items and earn emeralds. Through these emeralds, we can buy more important items that we might need.

1) Creeper

Creeper is the most famous Minecraft mob (Image via Mojang)

Without a doubt, creepers are the most famous mobs in Minecraft. Though they do not drop any rare items or are challenging to defeat, they are some of the oldest and most annoying mobs. Their sole goal is to sneak up on players and explode, harming and destroying other blocks around them.

Countless players have lost their lives and build because of creepers. Hence, they have drastically changed how users play the game and avoid these sneaky green monsters.

