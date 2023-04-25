Top 5 mods to prank your Minecraft friends

Playing Minecraft with friends is all in good fun, especially when players have a few tricks up their sleeves. A well-done prank can allow hilarity to ensue and create memorable moments that will stand the test of time. Sure, it's possible to prank friends in Minecraft in the vanilla version of the game. However, some mods can allow for some pretty strange and wacky hijinks, creating a perfect environment for trickery.

With the right mods installed, friends won't know what hit them, and players will be back at their base having a big laugh if they'd like.

Top Minecraft Mods for Playing Pranks on Friends

5) Carry On

Carry On is a pretty simple Minecraft mod. It allows players to pick up and place single-block entities in the game world. While this may not seem like prank material initially, things get interesting with this mod since players can pick up mods. Imagine picking up hostile mobs and planting them in a friend's base or picking up their favorite pet wolf and hiding it.

Furthermore, players who don't want to break a friend's storage chest can always pick them up and run off with them. Carry On also doesn't factor in the in-game inventory, so fans won't have to worry about freeing up inventory space before scooping up blocks and entities and taking off with them.

4) Mimic Mod

On the subject of storage chests, Minecraft players are certainly lucky that their beloved storage blocks never take on a life of their own. That's exactly what Mimic Mod sets out to do by introducing the fantasy creatures known as Mimics to the game.

These monsters are seen in plenty of fantasy media and are known to change their form into treasure and storage chests to lure unsuspecting prey. Then, once an unsuspecting person attempts to open a chest, they're met with tons of teeth and a large tongue.

This mod will allow players to prank their friends by tricking them into opening a chest, only to be attacked by a hostile mob instead.

3) Shrink.

Playing pranks in Minecraft is certainly a craft that players have to work at. One of the biggest obstacles is being discovered by friends, blowing the prank to pieces before it can be finished. This is where the "Shrink." mod helps as it allows players to change their size and become incredibly small.

Players don't typically spend much time searching the ground for tiny friends roaming around, so this mod should be perfect for sneaking around undetected and setting the stage for a great prank. Once the prank succeeds, players can keep their tiny size and escape as easily as they arrive.

2) Portal Gun

The physics game Portal and its sequel Portal 2 were huge hits with gamers as they forced fans to think spatially to solve puzzles. However, the Portal mod for Minecraft brings the iconic portal gun to the beloved sandbox game. Players can use the portal gun to move between locations quickly and fling mobs and blocks around.

If players are clever, they can use the portal gun for pranks, such as placing a portal in a friend's house and placing another portal near a big drop, causing the friend to step into the portal and take a huge fall.

Since mobs can also be worked into the mod, why not air-drop a creeper into a friend's base or near one of their Minecraft builds?

1) Morph

If Minecraft players have ever wanted to hide in plain sight by becoming another mob or entity, then the Morph mod is for them. The premise is simple: kill an entity (including players) and gain the ability to turn into it at will. If players hope to prank friends and hide afterward, or sneak up on their friends by posing as an unassuming mob or another player, then the Morph mod is a perfect fit.

As long as Minecraft players have killed a specific entity at least once, there's no limit to the disguises they can take to fool others.

