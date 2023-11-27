Top 10 unspoken Minecraft rules you should know

When gamers play Minecraft for the first time, they explore the world, break blocks, gather resources, and interact with mobs. As time goes by, they learn about combat, crafting, and how blocks interact with one another.

Since the game is quite old, however, some unspoken rules have been created by the community, which will help players survive better in the world.

Here is a list of some of these unspoken rules in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Some of the unspoken rules of Minecraft

1) Never dig down

This is one of the most popular unspoken rules of Minecraft. Since it is about mining and finding rare resources underground, many can try to dig straight down from the surface to quickly reach deep underground. This causes them to fall into a massive cave and take fall damage, or worse, fall into lava and burn to death.

Even though it is such a famous rule, some new players do so unintentionally.

2) Don't leave floating trees

Another rule that millions of Minecrafters follow is to never leave a tree hanging after breaking a few wood blocks from below. Though there is no harm in leaving trees hanging with their trunks missing, it does not look good in the world, and hence, the community has come up with the unspoken rule of always removing the entire tree if they start chopping it.

3) Prefer not to use diamonds to craft a hoe

Hoe is one of the most basic and least-used tools in Minecraft. Hence, there is an unspoken preference amongst the community that you should never use diamonds to craft a hoe simply because they are so rare and precious that they can be used to craft more important tools and blocks. However, players often craft diamonds and even netherite hoes as a joke.

4) Place torches on the right

When exploring caves, there are several details that you must remember, one of which is placing torches on the right. This is a method used by millions and is an age-old trick to not get lost in caves.

If you place torches on the right side of the cave, you will easily find your way out by checking out the position of the torches. If they appear to be on the left, it would mean that you are leaving the cave.

5) Never hit Zombified Piglins

Zombified Piglins are the most common mob in the Nether realm; these mysterious creatures roam around the hellish realm and are neutral towards players.

However, if they are attacked, not only will it provoke that particular mob, but all the zombified piglins in the area will also become hostile. Hence, there is an unspoken rule of never attacking zombified piglins in Minecraft unless one has created a gold farm.

6) Disable auto-jump

When you first open Minecraft and roam around a new world, you will notice that you are able to jump automatically whenever a block comes in front of you. This is because auto-jump is usually toggled on.

As an unspoken rule, many in the community always urge others to turn off auto-jump and manually jump when they need to. Although it is a good accessibility feature.

7) Deactivate TNT trap in desert temples

Desert temples are one of the first major dangerous structures you might find in a new Minecraft world. After a few minutes of exploring, you can find the secret well, at the bottom of which there are four chests full of loot.

However, there is also a pressure plate in the center that activates a TNT trap. You should always deactivate this trap before looting. This is another popular trap new players fall into and has become an unspoken rule at this point.

8) Don't use different tools to break blocks

Another glaring mistake new players can make is breaking blocks with tools that are not intended for them. This activity does not look nice in the Minecraft community. Always use the right tool to mine blocks, like pickaxes for stone-related blocks, axe for wood-related blocks, etc.

9) Always leave trail of blocks in the Nether

This might not be an unspoken rule, but it is definitely an unspoken trick that many use in Minecraft to this day. Once they enter the Nether realm, new players must always leave a trail of non-Nether blocks from the Nether portal to wherever they are heading. This is particularly useful if you decide not to create a straight bridge from the portal.

10) Never sleep in the Nether

Sleeping in the Nether has become a prank meme at this point and is usually used by older players towards newbies who know little about the mechanics of Minecraft.

Hence, it has gradually become an unspoken rule that players must never even try to sleep in the Nether. This is because the hellish realm does not have a day-night cycle, essentially making the bed explosive. It will explode if you try to sleep on it.