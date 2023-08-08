Top 7 weak Minecraft mobs that are strong in groups 

Minecraft's in-game mobs come in many shapes and sizes, as well as temperaments. Some creatures don't mind the presence of players at all, while others are outright hostile from the beginning. Whatever the case, players don't typically have to deal with more than a few mobs at a time. However, things can get dangerous quickly when mobs team up to attack a player.

Sure, some mobs may not be anything to worry about in Minecraft. However, even the weakest mobs can be a handful when they have backup. After all, players can only battle so many targets at a time, and depending on the mob group's size, they can be in a bit of trouble.

Whatever the case, some Minecraft mobs are particularly dangerous in groups despite being fairly easy to beat on their own.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the weakest Minecraft mobs that can be dangerous in groups

7) Zombies

Every Minecraft player has taken down their fair share of zombies. The slow-shambling creatures don't deal much damage and can't move quickly at all. Furthermore, zombies are susceptible to burning in the sun, so the danger they pose as individuals isn't much to worry about as long as players have a weapon on hand.

That changes when a sizable group of zombies shows up. Even their slow speed can be mitigated by enough numbers, and their tenacity gives them the ability to chase and corner targets. If players aren't careful, being enclosed by a group of zombies can result in a trip to the Game Over screen.

6) Phantoms

The phantom is one of the most reviled mobs among Minecraft fans, usually just because they're a nuisance that appears when players haven't slept for three days. Contrary to popular belief, groups of phantoms can also be quite deadly, especially depending on a player's positioning.

To be specific, phantoms swooping down and attacking can knock a player off of a high place, causing immense fall damage. A flock of phantoms can, therefore, be incredibly difficult to target and defeat before they knock players off of a high place.

5) Zombified Piglins

Minecraft players hardly have problems when battling a single zombified piglin in the Nether. The problem is that fighting just a single individual in this mob group is incredibly rare due to their anger mechanics. When a zombified piglin is attacked, it alerts every member of its group in a fairly large radius.

Compared to standard zombies, these undead piglins can move quite quickly and are immune to fire and lava. It's also possible for these creatures to pick up weapons and armor that are better than the standard golden sword, which can complicate matters.

4) Piglins

Unlike their zombified counterparts, piglins in Minecraft are more dangerous in one-on-one battles. Be that as it may, a piglin isn't the worst mob to deal with in the sandbox game and can typically be defeated fairly quickly.

However, once piglins are upset, players may have an intense battle on their hands. This is due in large part to the mob's ability to attack in hordes. If a piglin is angered, it can call all of its comrades within a 16-block radius, stacking the battle in its favor against players who may not be prepared.

3) Endermen

Typically, one enderman in Minecraft is fairly unimposing. The mob tends to leave players alone unless the players attack them or lock eyes with them. Even then, it can be dispatched with a few weapon swings or a bucket of water.

However, throw in a few more endermen, and Minecraft players may be in for a tough time. Due to their ability to teleport and attack from multiple angles, keeping track of one enderman is tough enough. With multiple individuals teleporting and attacking at once, players may end up being overwhelmed.

2) Wither Skeletons

A lone wither skeleton in the Nether shouldn't be too difficult for Minecraft players to overcome as long as they keep out of its melee range. The creatures aren't exactly durable, and they have no ranged options to protect themselves. Although killing a wither skeleton in a one-on-one battle is one thing, battling multiple wither skeletons can end in a quick death.

Since all it takes to inflict the Wither status effect is a single melee attack from a wither skeleton, the chances of being infected are increased when dealing with a group. Without a milk bucket, players can be easily killed by the Wither effect, and having multiple opponents capable of applying it can unravel into a fight for survival.

1) Creepers

This listing isn't to say that creepers are weak on the offensive; their explosive potential is incredibly dangerous. However, creepers are easy to kill when they're approaching at range, and they don't have that many health points. Once Minecraft players have learned a few things, killing an isolated creeper isn't all that difficult.

The tactics used to take down creepers on their own are effectively thrown out once players have to deal with a group. If players just let one enemy creeper too close, the results can be catastrophic.