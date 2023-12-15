What do armadillo eat in Minecraft?

The armadillo was introduced on October 14, 2023, while announcing the candidates for the Mob Vote Minecraft event. During the event, it was revealed that adding this mob would also introduce wolf armor. This revelation contributed to its popularity, playing a role in its success over the other mobs during the vote.

After a two-month wait, the adorable armadillo has finally been added to the game as an experimental feature in the latest beta update. In this article, we'll cover the mob's favorite food, breeding mechanics, and more.

Armadillo's preferred food item in Minecraft

Set to be released in the upcoming major Minecraft update, the armadillo is a timid passive mob often found concealed in the tall grass of the warm savanna biome.

This mob really likes spider eyes. If you feed it two, they'll get into a loving mood and start to have babies.

Notably, armadillos differ from typical passive mobs since they are easily spooked and will promptly roll up into their shells for protection. In this rolled-up state, the armadillo won't eat as it remains vigilant for potential threats in its surroundings. Consequently, you must approach cautiously, sneaking when near the mob to feed it.

Armadillos display nervous behavior not just around players sprinting but also in the presence of undead mobs or players riding on other creatures. Once you locate an armadillo in the wild, you can use a leash to lead it anywhere and prevent it from retreating into its shell.

Drops

Player using a brush on an armadillo (Image via Mojang)

When an armadillo is defeated, it doesn't yield any items. This might be a deliberate decision by the developers, possibly to discourage players from harming these adorable mobs.

However, you can obtain armadillo scutes by using a brush on the mob. In the Minecraft Bedrock beta version 1.20.60.23, the mob consistently drops scutes without any cooldown when brushed.

Players anticipate that this might change in the future, as an uninterrupted supply of armadillo scutes through continuous brushing could lead to infinite farming. Given that the mob and its features are still in the early development stage, it's essential to note that things will likely undergo significant changes.

Uses of armadillo scutes

A pet wolf with armor equipped (Image via Mojang)

For many players, the real excitement lies not in the addition of the armadillo itself but in the new item it introduces. Thanks to the mob's scutes, you can now craft a special type of armor for your loyal pet wolves.

This feature has long been requested by the Minecraft community, especially for those who find traveling with their pet wolves to be a dangerous endeavor. Having a bit more protection in various situations could be the crucial difference between their survival and demise.

Wolf armor crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Wolf armor doesn't come in different tiers and is said to offer the same level of protection as diamond horse armor. Crafting it is straightforward—just place six armadillo scutes in the specified pattern on the crafting table.