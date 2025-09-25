What is the costliest armor you can make in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, you can make various tiers of armor as you progress. First, you can make a leather armor, then quickly move up to copper armor, iron armor, and then finally diamond and netherite armor. When it comes to the costliest armor that can ever be made in the game, it has to be the one that takes the most precious resources and rarest items.

The costliest armor that you can make in Minecraft is a netherite armor with netherite-colored silence armor trim on each part. Here are the steps to create this armor in the game.

How to make the costliest armor in Minecraft

1) Craft diamond armor set

First, create a set of diamond armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to craft a set of diamond armor parts. Since diamonds are one of the rarest earth minerals to obtain in Minecraft, they automatically become one of the costliest resources in the game.

To create a full set of diamond armor, you will need a total of 24 diamonds, which is quite a lot and will require hours of mining.

2) Convert it to netherite armor

Convert each piece of diamond armor into netherite (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you craft all the diamond armor parts, you then need to increase their cost and value by converting them into netherite armor parts. This can be done on a smithing table, where each armor part is combined with one netherite ingot and one netherite upgrade smithing template.

After getting the netherite upgrade smithing template, you will have to duplicate it by crafting it with several diamonds, increase the overall cost of the armor even more.

Each netherite ingot is crafted using four netherite scraps and four gold ingots. Each netherite scrap is obtained by smelting one ancient debris block, which is one of the rarest to find deep in the Nether realm.

Hence, to convert a diamond armor set to a netherite armor set, you will need 16 ancient debris blocks and 16 gold ingots. Since ancient debris is one of the rarest blocks in the game, its value and cost will also be extremely high.

3) Apply silence armor trim with netherite ingot in each part

Make the armor set even costlier by adding the rarest armor trim with netherite ingots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After creating the netherite armor, you can further increase its value and cost by adding one of the rarest armor trims with the netherite ingot color as well.

Silence is one of the rarest armor trims that has a 1.2% chance of being found in an Ancient City chest, which is considered a dangerous structure to explore and loot.

After getting the silence armor trim, it also needs to be duplicated using lots of diamonds.

Once this is done, the armor trim can be applied to each netherite armor part. For the color of the design, you can pick netherite ingot for each part to further increase its value and cost.

At the end, you get a netherite armor with netherite colored silence armor trim on each part, making it the costliest armor set in Minecraft.

