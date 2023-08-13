What are Minecraft block states and how to change them?

Minecraft is a world of endless creativity that allows you to build as well as manipulate your environment. There are various blocks that make up the core of this game. These are not static and have specific states, thus providing many possibilities for customization. You may change a block's characteristic, direction, color, type, or even replace it with another block.

In this article, we will give you an overview of what the block states in Minecraft are, and also explore various commands on how to change the properties of these.

What are Minecraft block states?

Block states are sometimes referred to as block properties. These store the additional data that finely define a block, stating all its properties, such as appearance and behavior traits.

The Bedrock edition has aux values that play a role in defining a block. They are also known as Metadata and adopt a binary flag format, directly corresponding to the individual block states, which can be accessible in decimal form through commands. However, the aux values are no longer supported from version 1.19.70 and are replaced by Block states.

Meanwhile, the Java edition also features fluid states that similarly define the properties of any fluids in the game.

Guide on changing the block states in Minecraft

In order to specify multiple block states, enclose them in square brackets and use a comma to separate them. Surround string values like birch or spruce within quotation marks. Integer (such as 0,1,2) and boolean values such as true/false should not be kept under quotation marks. In certain cases, you don't have to include parameters when it is not necessary. For instance, using `wool["color"="white"], you may simply write `wool[]` for white wool.

Some useful information for beginners:

Integers are whole numbers defining a block within a certain range. For example, Redstone power from 1 to 15 is represented as ["redstone_power"=10]

Boolean values are like yes or no answers. For instance: Is this piston powered? (yes/no). Is the door open? (yes/no). Is the log stripped? (yes/no). ["stripped_bit"=true]

Strings are distinct text inputs, often resembling questions like: What color is this wool? What wood type is this log?

Some examples to help you understand the commands better are as follows:

Use `/setblock ~ ~ ~ wool ["color"="white"]` to place a white wool block.

Use `/setblock ~ ~ ~ wheat ["growth"=0]` to set a young wheat crop.

Create a wooden block with specific properties using `/setblock ~ ~ ~ wood ["wood_type"="birch, "stripped_bit"=true]`.

Use `/setblock ~ ~ ~ wool [ ]` to place a default wool block.

This is all you need to know about the block states in Minecraft and how you can use them. Also, check out this article to know the best cheats and commands to use in the game.