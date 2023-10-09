What are the 3 mobs in the Minecraft Mob vote 2023 

Mob Vote is one of the most exciting and anticipated events held annually by Minecraft. It is a journey leading up to Minecraft Live, which will unveil the new content arriving with the subsequent updates. The Mob Vote 2023 comprises three unique and wholesome Mobs. These selections were revealed last week via a trailer that showcased their basic features and characteristics.

Let's look at the exciting mobs competing for the love and affection of the Minecraft community.

The three mobs in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023

Mob Candidate 1: The Crab

The Crab was the first of three mobs introduced to the Mob Vote 2023 on October 3, 2023. The trailer featuring its physical appearance involves a gigantic claw that will help keep enemies at bay.

The crab will be found inhabiting the mangrove swamp biomes and is expected to be either passive or peaceful. The mob's limbs allow it to climb blocks vertically with its sides. Just like the real world, it can live underwater and on land.

The trailer also mentions that the enormous claws can help players place blocks from afar. It is unclear what this translates to, but the crabs can seemingly drop claws upon death, which could be used as a building utility.

Mob Candidate 2: The Armadillo

The Armadillo was the second mob introduced for the Mob Vote on October 4, 2023. One of the most unique creatures, this mob features a small blocky animal that slogs along the ground.

According to the trailer, this armadillo will inhabit the savannah biome and can be found scaling the long grassy landscapes. It is a passive mob that will roll into a blocky ball if spooked, which is extremely cute and wholesome.

The armadillo also drops a special scute that can be used to make armor for wolves. Furthermore, it can don new armor sets, just like horses. The armor will provide an aesthetic appeal and grant additional protection to the tamed wolves, thanks to the armadillo.

Mob Candidate 3: The Penguin

The Penguin is the final candidate in the Mob Vote 2023. The real-life Rockhopper Penguins have inspired the appearance of this mob. Just like the real-life counterpart, it has a white colored front, black colored flippers, and pink colored limbs.

This amphibious mob will be found in the stony shores biome. It can be seen waddling along the shores or swimming in the oceans and is a socially friendly mob. The penguin might be a fast-paced swimmer but is rather gawky on land.

From what was revealed in the trailer, we know that the penguins may carry a unique ability to boost the speed of players' boats. This resembles an attribute similar to the dolphins in Minecraft. Other skills and drops may be revealed later as we approach the Mob Vote.

Mob Vote 2023

The Mob Vote 2023 is set to be held on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 1 pm E.D.T. The voting will be open for 48 hours and 15 minutes, which is until the Minecraft Live event commences.

You can use the official site and the Launcher to vote for your favorite mob. The Bedrock edition will also feature an interactive server where you can vote.

The winner will be declared at the Minecraft Live event on Sunday, October 15, 2023. The livestream will showcase a small video about the mob, which will later be featured in the subsequent updates.

The Mob Vote 2023 is a unique event that unites the developers and the community. The three special mobs bring their perks to the table, making the event truly exciting and worthwhile.