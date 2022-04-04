What is the Pumpkin Pie recipe in Minecraft?

There are many different recipes for players to craft in Minecraft. These can range from different items such as beds and compasses all the way up to weapons. But of course, no hard day of crafting can be complete without food.

Pumpkin Pie is considered to be a special treat, and players can craft it for themselves in-game. Here is how players can make themselves this delicious food within Minecraft.

Creating a Pumpkin Pie in Minecraft requires pumpkin, sugar, and eggs

Food serves a special purpose in Minecraft. When players are in survival mode, they have a hunger meter. This shows how hungry players are and gets depleted by doing tasks such as sprinting, digging, and attacking.

Players who lose hunger will lose the ability to regenerate health below 18 points of hunger, the ability to sprint below 6 points of hunger, and will take damage upon reaching 0 hunger.

Crafting a Pumpkin Pie in Minecraft

Before combining any ingredients, players must know first what things are needed to craft a Pumpkin Pie. The required ingrdients are:

1 Pumpkin

1 Egg

1 Sugar

Once the player has these ingredients all together they must place them inside a crafting table. Upon doing this, players will be able to remove the generated Pumpkin Pie from the crafting table and add it to their inventories.

A Pumpkin Pie can be consumed by the player to restore 8 points of hunger and 4.8 points of hunger saturation per pie consumed.

How players can get a pumpkin

In order to create a Pumpkin Pie, players must gather the ingredients required. Finding a Pumpkin can be a bit difficult at times, because they usually spawn in grassy biomes on a piece of land that contains grass.

Pumpkins have a 1/32 chance of spawning in each chunk, which actually makes them rarer to spawn in the game world than diamonds, except players don't have to mine for them.

Pumpkins can also spawn inside of shipwrecks inside of the supply chest.

Pumpkins can be mined with any tool, but using an axe is the quickest way.

How players can find eggs in Minecraft

Players can find eggs by finding nearby chickens to gather them from. When a player encounters a chicken, it has a chance of dropping an egg every 5-10 minutes.

The quickest way to obtain a lot of eggs is to breed chickens so that players can have multiple chickens at the ready to lay eggs. Sometimes foxes can spawn holding an egg and can be killed by players to drop the egg.

How to get sugar

Players looking to gain some sugar inside of Minecraft have a few ways they can obtain it. The first way is by finding sugarcane, which grows near bodies of water. Players can break the sugarcane and put it into a crafting table to create sugar.

Players can also put honey bottles inside a crafting table for three sugars. Finally, when players kill witches, the mobs have the chance to drop up to two sugars on death.

