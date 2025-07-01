What things non-players get wrong about Minecraft

Even though Minecraft is a world-famous video game, there are still many gamers who might have never played or even heard of it. While those who play and are fans of the game know exactly what the sandbox is all about, others who have not played it might have some wrong preconceived notions about it.

Ad

Here are some theories or opinions non-players might have about Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Things non-Minecraft players get wrong about the game

Minecraft is a kids' game

Though Minecraft is mostly played by youngsters, it is by no means a game only for kids (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the most popular notions that non-Minecraft gamers have is that the sandbox is mainly made for kids. This can be because the game is entirely made up of blocks and has pixellated textures, compared to most popular titles.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, some gamers might also think this because most Minecraft players are much younger when compared to the demographic of other games.

While it is safe to say that Mojang's sandbox does have a comparatively younger fanbase, naming it as a purely kids' game does not do justice to everything the game has to offer.

One of the strongest arguments that can be made is that Minecraft has loads of extremely horrifying and daunting areas and mobs, which most kids might not be able to handle.

Ad

Places like the Ancient City, Nether Fortress, Woodland Mansion, etc., are some of the toughest structures to explore, where even experienced gamers will have trouble surviving. Furthermore, creatures like Warden, Enderman, and even Creepers can instill fear in players, no matter how old they are.

In conclusion, Minecraft might have a large young demographic, but it is by no means only targeted towards kids and is not a kids' game.

Modding in Minecraft is extremely difficult

Ad

Adding mods to Minecraft is not too difficult (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is also known for having a plethora of mods made by its community. Since Minecraft Java Edition is based on the Java language, many people have made many mods, adding all kinds of new features. If players are bored with the vanilla experience, they can start downloading mods and rarely get bored of the sandbox.

Ad

However, many gamers also feel like modding Minecraft has a steep learning curve with lots of trial and error. While this opinion is acceptable to a point, an argument can be made that most players can quickly learn how to mod Mojang's title.

Minecraft mods essentially work on one particular mod loader, which allows the mod to work on the vanilla version of the game. First, players are required to install one of the mod loaders (most popular ones are Fabric and Forge), and then download and copy-paste mods to a dedicated folder.

Ad

Once this is done, they can simply run the modded game version from Minecraft's official launcher and enjoy the mod.

If players try modding the game even once, they will learn a lot, and the subsequent attempts will become much easier.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!