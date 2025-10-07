When might spear come to Minecraft?

The latest Minecraft Live introduced players to Mounts of Mayhem, the upcoming and final game drop for 2025. Amidst a host of interesting mobs and features such as the Nautilus and the zombie horse, the developers also introduced the spear. So it comes as no surprise that players are wondering when they can get their hands on it.

Here's a deep dive into all possibilities regarding a timeline for the arrival of the spear in Minecraft.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on past trends and available information. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a bowl of suspicious stew and a pinch of salt.

Minecraft spear's arrival in the game: All possibilities explored

Mojang could add the spear alongside Mounts of Mayhem in December (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft updates are one of the most-awaited segments of the year, introducing an array of new features, mobs, and gameplay improvements. In the latest Minecraft Live in September, the developers announced that the upcoming game drop 'Mounts of Mayhem' will bring an array of items to the game. Among other mobs and items, it will also add the spear.

Based on past trends, players can expect the next drop to arrive later this year, in December 2025. If they follow the past trend of the release of the Garden Awakens in December, it is quite possible that The Mounts of Mayhem could arrive in December and bring the spear to the game.

The spear is set to be a great addition to the list of weapons in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that the game drops follow a gap of three months, aligning perfectly with the announcement of the developers, who have stated that the final update will arrive later this year. Based on the above-mentioned factors, the spear could officially join the game in December 2025.

However, it must also be mentioned that the developers will release snapshots and previews/betas for the upcoming drop soon. Essentially, players will get to try out the spear and other items and mobs ahead of their official release.

With the latest game drop out a few days ago, the developers will now focus on releasing content for the upcoming update. Gamers can look for Mojang to release snapshots and previews for Mounts of Mayhem in the coming weeks. Among other things, it will also contain the spear, allowing players to try out this unique new weapon.

