When will armadillo potentially release in Minecraft 1.21 snapshots?

Armadillos are new mobs that will be released with the Minecraft 1.21 update. They were part of the mob vote in 2023, along with penguins and crabs. Right before Mojang Studios' annual live event, the playerbase was allowed to vote for their favorite mob out of three choices. At the end of the live event, the developer announced that the armadillos won the vote and would be added to the game with the next update.

Mojang has taken a different route to roll out new features, only showcasing those that are completely ready. However, they have not released the mob in any of the snapshots.

On that note, here's everything about armadillos and when players could potentially use them.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and based on the writer's opinions.

Armadillos in Minecraft 1.21: When they could be released in snapshots and more about the mob

When can players expect armadillos to be released in Minecraft 1.21 snapshots?

As of now, Mojang has released several snapshots in which it has added almost every new feature announced for the Minecraft 1.21 update. These updates are kept under the experimental toggle and can be switched on when creating a new world. As the developer continues to work on more features, it will release them under the 1.21 update experimental section.

The armadillo was one of the first features announced for the 1.21 update, although it was not confirmed since the mob vote was yet to end. Moreover, Mojang explained the armadillos' behavior and mechanics, which seemed simple enough.

Hence, there is a high chance the developer could soon release the armadillo through snapshots in the coming weeks. As of now, Mojang Studios is focused on releasing the 1.20.3 incremental update, which fixes many issues and brings important changes to certain features.

Once it is done with 1.20.3, it will likely release the armadillo since it is the only 1.21 update feature that has been announced but has not yet been released in snapshots. It could probably arrive by mid-December. Of course, this is merely speculation since nothing has been confirmed by Mojang.

What will armadillos do in the Minecraft 1.21 update?

Armadillos are cute and shy mobs that will be found in warm biomes like Savanna and essentially look like brown blocks. Upon being approached, these entities will come out of their shells and appear startled when players are near them.

Armadillos' main feature is that their shells can be used to craft armor for wolves. Many players seem excited since they have sought wolf armor in the vanilla version of Minecraft for some time now. The new armor will allow them to protect their favorite pets from all kinds of danger.