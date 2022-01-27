What do we know about Minecraft 1.19 so far?

Minecraft 1.19 was officially introduced during Minecraft Live 2021. It was revealed that the update will be known as The Wild Update and feature some exciting changes and additions to the game.

The new update is reportedly set to revamp the swamp biome and birch forest biome, although the latter has not been confirmed. The new and updated biomes ensure the discovery of new blocks, structures, and a plethora of mobs in Minecraft 1.19.

The Allay and the Warden mobs (Image via Minecraft (left) and YouTube/GamersPrey(right)

Among the five new mobs are the Allay, which was chosen by the game's player base itself, and the terrifying new boss mob, the Warden. With all this exciting information being announced months beforehand, the anticipation for the update is at an all-time high, and fans can't wait for it to be released.

Minecraft 1.19 release speculated for 2022

At Minecraft Live 2021, it was announced that the update would be coming out some time in 2022. But since then, Mojang has stayed quiet about a potential release date. If players are to consider the history of Minecraft updates, they will discover that the game's updates normally have had a six-seven month gap between them.

Considering the fact that the Caves and Cliffs and Cliffs Part 2 update was released in late November, this would put Minecraft 1.19 in a May or June 2022 release window. With no official confirmation on the matter, however, it is best to wait and see what happens.

Minecraft 1.19 might not be released simultaneously for Java and Bedrock Editions

Minecraft 1.18 was released for both the Java and Bedrock Editions of the game on November 30, 2021. Additionally, the update introduced the "seed parity" system in the game. This ensured that all Bedrock seeds will now be able to run on the Java Edition and vice versa. While this may point to a potential same-day release once again, it seems Mojang has different ideas this time.

While most of the update's features are yet to be released for testing or experimental gameplay for Minecraft Java players, the beta 1.18.10.24 version for Bedrock Edition has already added a few elements to be tried and tested by players. The most notable of these additions is the Frog mob. Frogs are the new passive mobs that are set to spawn in the newly overhauled swamp biomes. Other notable additions include tadpoles, frog eggs and the "bucket of tadpole."

Minecraft 1.19 is set to be a promising update as far as the biomes and mobs of the game are concerned. Question marks hang over the update's release date, however. Players will just have to wait and see in which direction Mojang decides to go in, what with the Bedrock edition getting some new features ahead of Java, and the prevalent complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee