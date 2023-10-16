When will Minecraft 1.21 update potentially come out

Mojang has finally announced the Minecraft 1.21 update, which will bring several new exciting features to the game soon. The game developer introduced this update, along with other game and community news, during their annual live show on October 15, 2023. This time, Mojang interestingly showcased and talked about each and every feature from within the game itself.

Here is everything to know about when Minecraft 1.21 could be released.

Potential release window for Minecraft 1.21 and more details

When could we expect Minecraft 1.21 to be released?

In the annual live show, Mojang introduced all the new features confirmed for the 1.21 update. Then Agnes Larsson, game director of the company, announced that players will be able to test these new features in the coming few weeks through new snapshot and preview versions on both Java and Bedrock Editions.

However, none of the developers or hosts revealed the release date or a vague time window during which the installment could be released. When looking back at previous updates in recent years, Mojang has almost always released an update to the sandbox title in early June. Their alternate release window has been around November and December.

As the development timeline for the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update aligns closely with the previous Trails and Tales 1.20 update, it's reasonable to speculate that it might follow a similar release schedule. This could potentially place its release around June, but it's important to keep an eye on official announcements for a more precise release date.

As time passes, Mojang will most likely lock on the date and reveal it a few months before the full release.

Major new features announced for Minecraft 1.21

During the live event, Mojang initially announced trial chambers, which will be the biggest feature coming to the game and will contain several new, smaller additions. These new structures will comprise new tuff brick blocks and copper blocks like copper doors, trapdoors, etc. There will also be a new copper bulb block that can emit light.

New spawner blocks can be found in this structure that will spawn different hostile mobs based on the number of players around it. After the fight, it offers valuable loot to players and goes into a cooldown before it can summon mobs again. Players can determine the type of mob it will spawn based on its pattern. There is also a brand new mini-boss mob called Breeze in the trial chambers, which can perform a special wind charge to cause damage through a blast.

Lastly, a new Redstone block called the Crafter will be added to the Minecraft 1.21 update. This nifty block will allow players to craft new items automatically and configure the crafting slots for efficient and accurate crafting using a Redstone contraption.