Where to find beehive in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

Beehives can be bred and used to acquire honey from the Bees in Minecraft. Like real life, bees in Minecraft are neutral aerial mobs but sting the player or any entity that harms. A bee’s sting inflicts the “poison” effect. Bees can be attached to a lead and guided by the player. Additionally, they take damage if they touch the water.

Minecraft has a plethora of different versions and spin-off games. These range from Minecraft Java and Bedrock to the discontinued Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons.

While every game has its differences from the other versions, the core of each game consists of the same mechanics and aspects, like building and exploration mechanics or a selection of different mobs, items, and blocks within the game.

The article will talk about one of these blocks, called the beehive, in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Beehives in Minecraft: Everything players need to know about

Beehives vs Bee nests

While Beehives serve the same purpose as a bee nest, the two differ on one count. Bee nests can be found naturally in biomes with a higher percentage of flowers in them.

This gives the “meadow” biome a 100% chance of spawning at least one bee nest. Each bee nest spawns with three bees inside, which starts generating honey. On the other hand, Beehives can be crafted by the player on a crafting table. The recipe requires six wooden planks and three honeycombs.

Breaking and Obtaining beehive

The recipe for a beehive (Image via Minecraft)

Both beehives and bee nests can be broken using any tool or weapon, including the player’s bare hands. However, both blocks break in the smallest amount of time when using an ax.

If bee nests are broken with a tool that has been enchanted with the “Silk Touch” enchantment, it drops the nest block, and the bees inside stay intact. It drops nothing if the tool has not been enchanted with the “Silk Touch” enchantment. Additionally, any bees inside the bee nest come out and attack the player.

On the other hand, beehives can be broken and acquired with any tool or the player’s fist. In Bedrock Edition, if a player breaks a beehive with a tool enchanted with the “Silk Touch” enchantment, any bees outside that beehive become hostile to the player and chaser them to attack.

However, the bees inside the beehive remains neutral towards the player and can be bred.

Uses of beehives in Minecraft

A bee nest dripping honey (Image via Minecraft)

Just like bee nests, beehives can hold up to three bees at a time. Bees spend the day collecting pollen from the flowers around them. This gets converted to honey, and players can soon collect or “harvest” the honey from the beehive. This is indicated by the animation of honey dripping from the beehive.

Bees are one of the few aerial mobs in Minecraft. Additionally, they produce honey, serving as an effective food item. Therefore, using beehives to make bee farms effectively uses the player’s time in Minecraft.

