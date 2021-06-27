Where to find obsidian in Minecraft

Obsidian could be labeled as one of the most essential blocks in Minecraft.

Obsidian is best known for its use in nether portals, which are necessary to complete any Minecraft survival world. On top of that, obsidian is required for many high value crafting recipes, such as beacons, ender chests and enchanting tables.

Most Minecraft players know that to mine and obtain obsidian blocks, players will need to have a diamond or netherite pickaxe. Obsidian is one of, if not the most, difficult blocks to break in the game, so it requires a strong tool to get it.

This block is often in high demand, and yet obsidian is not always the easiest to find. Here are some tips to help players find obsidian in Minecraft.

How to fin obsidian in Minecraft

Where lava meets water

Obsidian blocks can generate naturally in Minecraft anywhere where water meets lava. This is typically seen most frequently in deep caves or ravines.

If locating obsidian naturally generated in this way proves to be too difficult, or players simply don’t want to venture off into treacherous cave terrain, luckily they can easily create obsidian manually. Players will, however, have to locate both lava and water sources and use a bucket to transfer the entities.

If players are simply in search of a plethora of obsidian, they can locate a lava pool and pour water onto it. Doing so will turn every block of lava into blocks of obsidian.

Players who wish to find obsidian for the sole purpose of making a nether portal can build one without mining a single obsidian block by using a build trick with lava and water. This trick is often utilized by famed Minecraft player Dream during his videos.

A quick tutorial on this nether portal trick can be found here:

Structures + Loot chests

Obsidian can also be found at ruined portals stacked in shapes that resemble a nether portal, scattered around the ruined portal remnants. Sometimes, there are even loose obsidian blocks in the chests at these structures.

Plenty of other loot chests around any given Minecraft world possess a chance of containing obsidian. Once in the nether, obsidian is often in chests within bastion remnants.

In the overworld, players have a chance of finding obsidian in a village with a weaponsmith. Additionally, woodland mansions always generate hidden rooms known as obsidian or lava rooms that players can access after breaking through the diamond block that shields the secret space.

The End

Players who are really desperate for obsidian can always make a trip to the End dimension to find a large supply of the purple/black block. End spikes, the pillars that store the end crystals that keep the ender dragon alive, are made entirely of obsidian.

There are 10 end spikes in the End, each made of thousands upon thousands of obsidian blocks, which equates to roughly over 40,000 obsidian blocks that the player can choose from. Of course, mining a substantial amount of these obsidian blocks would surely take quite a while to accomplish.

