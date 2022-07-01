Which blocks cannot be pushed by pistons in Minecraft 1.19?

Pistons in Minecraft 1.19 are special blocks that can extend whenever a redstone signal is passed through them. One part of the arm is static and made of stone, while the other wooden half is an arm that extends one block in length. While most of the blocks in the game can be pushed by a piston, there are some that cannot.

Pistons are used to create several types of redstone circuits. They are mainly used to move blocks from one place to another in order to either break blocks or shift any powered block to start a new circuit. Some blocks that are immovable by pistons generate naturally in the world, while others can only be obtained through commands. The list of blocks that are immovable can also change depending on the edition of the game.

List of blocks that a piston can't push in Minecraft 1.19

Blocks that cannot be pushed in both editions (Bedrock and Java)

Some blocks like bedrock and obsidian cannot be pushed in any edition (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

There are several blocks that simply cannot be pushed in either Java or Bedrock. Nearly half of these blocks can't be obtained in survival mode; players can only obtain them via commands. Here is the full list of blocks that can't be pushed:

Barrier

Beacon

Bedrock

Conduit

Command Block

Crying Obsidian

Enchanting Table

End Gateway

End Portal

End Portal Frame

Ender Chest

Grindstone

Jigsaw Block

Jukebox

Light

Lodestone

Moving Piston

Nether Portal

Obsidian

Extended Piston

Piston Head

Reinforced Deepslate

Respawn Anchor

Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Sensor

Sculk Shrieker

Spawner

Structure Block

Structure Void ( Present in Bedrock Edition only)

Blocks that can be pushed in Bedrock Edition only and more

Blocks like barrels can be pushed by a piston in Bedrock Edition (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Most of the blocks in Minecraft 1.19 are the same in both editions; however, some of them can only be pushed in Bedrock and not in Java. The reason why players aren't able to push these blocks in Java Edition is because they contain entities. Even though this is true for Bedrock Edition as well, they can still be pushed without any problem, which some fans might find odd.

That said, here is the full list of blocks that can be pushed in the Bedrock Edition of the game:

Barrel

Beehive

Bee Nest

Blast Furnace

Brewing Stand

Chest

Daylight Detector

Dispenser

Dropper

Furnace

Hopper

Lectern

Smoker

Trapped Chest

Large Chest (Can be pushed but separates into two chests)

Bell

Candle

Lantern

Soul Lantern

Some blocks are only present in the Bedrock Edition of the game, which cannot be pushed by a piston as well. This list includes:

Allow

Deny

Border

Blocks that break if they are pushed in both editions

Blocks like nether wart break by pistons (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Other than immovable blocks, there are some that will simply break and become unobtainable. However, some of them can turn into items depending on certain circumstances. Here is the full list of blocks that break if or when subjected to pushing:

Amethyst Cluster

Bamboo

Bed

Budding Amethyst

Button

Cactus

Cake

Carved Pumpkin

Cave Vines

Chorus Flower

Chorus Plant

Cobweb

Cocoa

Dead Bush

Door

Dragon Egg

Fire

Flower Pot

Flower

Frogspawn

Grass

Head

Item Frame

Jack o'Lantern

Ladder

Lava

Leaves

Lever

Lily Pad

Melon

Melon Stem

Moss Block

Moss Carpet

Mushroom

Nether Wart

Painting

Pointed Dripstone

Pressure Plate

Pumpkin

Pumpkin Stem

Redstone Comparator

Redstone Dust

Redstone Repeater

Redstone Torch

Sapling

Scaffolding

Sculk Vein

Sea Pickle

Shulker Box

Snow

Structure Void (Java Edition only)

Sugar Cane

Torch

Tripwire

Tripwire Hook

Turtle Egg

Twisting Vines

Vines

Water

Weeping Vines

Weighted Pressure Plate

Wheat

Players, using the information provided in the article, can now approach blocks in either edition more effectively. This will help them save time and not spend it trying to move blocks that just can't be moved and may also help with the acquisition of certain blocks.

