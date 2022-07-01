Which blocks cannot be pushed by pistons in Minecraft 1.19?

Pistons in Minecraft 1.19 are special blocks that can extend whenever a redstone signal is passed through them. One part of the arm is static and made of stone, while the other wooden half is an arm that extends one block in length. While most of the blocks in the game can be pushed by a piston, there are some that cannot.
Pistons are used to create several types of redstone circuits. They are mainly used to move blocks from one place to another in order to either break blocks or shift any powered block to start a new circuit. Some blocks that are immovable by pistons generate naturally in the world, while others can only be obtained through commands. The list of blocks that are immovable can also change depending on the edition of the game.
List of blocks that a piston can't push in Minecraft 1.19
Blocks that cannot be pushed in both editions (Bedrock and Java)
There are several blocks that simply cannot be pushed in either Java or Bedrock. Nearly half of these blocks can't be obtained in survival mode; players can only obtain them via commands. Here is the full list of blocks that can't be pushed:
- Barrier
- Beacon
- Bedrock
- Conduit
- Command Block
- Crying Obsidian
- Enchanting Table
- End Gateway
- End Portal
- End Portal Frame
- Ender Chest
- Grindstone
- Jigsaw Block
- Jukebox
- Light
- Lodestone
- Moving Piston
- Nether Portal
- Obsidian
- Extended Piston
- Piston Head
- Reinforced Deepslate
- Respawn Anchor
- Sculk Catalyst
- Sculk Sensor
- Sculk Shrieker
- Spawner
- Structure Block
- Structure Void ( Present in Bedrock Edition only)
Blocks that can be pushed in Bedrock Edition only and more
Most of the blocks in Minecraft 1.19 are the same in both editions; however, some of them can only be pushed in Bedrock and not in Java. The reason why players aren't able to push these blocks in Java Edition is because they contain entities. Even though this is true for Bedrock Edition as well, they can still be pushed without any problem, which some fans might find odd.
That said, here is the full list of blocks that can be pushed in the Bedrock Edition of the game:
- Barrel
- Beehive
- Bee Nest
- Blast Furnace
- Brewing Stand
- Chest
- Daylight Detector
- Dispenser
- Dropper
- Furnace
- Hopper
- Lectern
- Smoker
- Trapped Chest
- Large Chest (Can be pushed but separates into two chests)
- Bell
- Candle
- Lantern
- Soul Lantern
Some blocks are only present in the Bedrock Edition of the game, which cannot be pushed by a piston as well. This list includes:
- Allow
- Deny
- Border
Blocks that break if they are pushed in both editions
Other than immovable blocks, there are some that will simply break and become unobtainable. However, some of them can turn into items depending on certain circumstances. Here is the full list of blocks that break if or when subjected to pushing:
- Amethyst Cluster
- Bamboo
- Bed
- Budding Amethyst
- Button
- Cactus
- Cake
- Carved Pumpkin
- Cave Vines
- Chorus Flower
- Chorus Plant
- Cobweb
- Cocoa
- Dead Bush
- Door
- Dragon Egg
- Fire
- Flower Pot
- Flower
- Frogspawn
- Grass
- Head
- Item Frame
- Jack o'Lantern
- Ladder
- Lava
- Leaves
- Lever
- Lily Pad
- Melon
- Melon Stem
- Moss Block
- Moss Carpet
- Mushroom
- Nether Wart
- Painting
- Pointed Dripstone
- Pressure Plate
- Pumpkin
- Pumpkin Stem
- Redstone Comparator
- Redstone Dust
- Redstone Repeater
- Redstone Torch
- Sapling
- Scaffolding
- Sculk Vein
- Sea Pickle
- Shulker Box
- Snow
- Structure Void (Java Edition only)
- Sugar Cane
- Torch
- Tripwire
- Tripwire Hook
- Turtle Egg
- Twisting Vines
- Vines
- Water
- Weeping Vines
- Weighted Pressure Plate
- Wheat
Players, using the information provided in the article, can now approach blocks in either edition more effectively. This will help them save time and not spend it trying to move blocks that just can't be moved and may also help with the acquisition of certain blocks.